 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Everything we know about Wednesday season 2

Blair Marnell
By
Topics
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell has been an entertainment journalist for over 15 years. His bylines have appeared in Wizard Magazine, Geek…
Everything you need to know about Dune: Part Two
Paul walks in a desert in Dune: Part Two.

Frank Herbert's 1965 novel Dune is considered one of the most important and influential sci-fi works of all time. If you love Star Wars, there is no galaxy far, far away without Dune. However, the 1984 feature film adaptation by David Lynch (Mulholland Drive) flopped critically and commercially, tainting the public perception of Dune in the media. Despite multiple television series in the early 2000s, it was not until 2021's Dune that the novel received a proper and worthy adaptation.

Directed by Denis Villeneuve (Arrival), Dune stars Timothée Chalamet (Call Me by Your Name) as Paul Atreides, the heir to House Atreides on the planet Caladan. His father, Duke Leto Atreides (Moon Knight's Oscar Isaac), is assigned to serve as the fiefholder of Arrakis, a mysterious desert planet home to the most valuable resource in the galaxy: spice. It is Duke Leto's dream to bring peace to Arrakis and form an alliance with the native Fremen, but House Harkonnen, the rival of House Atreides, conspires with the Emperor to retake the planet and destroy House Atreides. After a coup by the Harkonnens, it's up to Paul to carry out his father's vision and become the savior to unite the people of Arrakis.

Read more
3 great Netflix crime movies about the mafia you should watch in January
A man stands in jail in The Informer.

HBO's The Sopranos is celebrating its 25th anniversary this month, and it's another reminder that the public just can't seem to get enough of the mafia. The Godfather helped popularize mafia stories over five decades ago, and there always seems to be new material to explore in film and television.

Netflix doesn't have The Sopranos or The Godfather for mafia aficionados, but it does have a lot of crime stories available to stream, only a few of which actually deal with the mafia. For this list, we've narrowed down the selections to three great Netflix movies about the mafia. But you may want to make your viewing plans soon, since our second selection, The Informer, is leaving Netflix at the end of January.
The Irishman (2019)

Read more
10 surprising facts about Star Wars you didn’t know
Han Solo points at himself in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back.

Thanks to its status as one of the most popular franchises in the history of movies, Star Wars has a hoard of fans that rivals any out there.

It's also got plenty of trivia that has accumulated for decades, and if you're someone who digs deep on everything from Star Wars shows to even the Star Wars movies that don't happen, then you might be interested in some of the facts we've assembled here. Here are 10 facts about the mega-franchise that may surprise even some major fans.
Obi-Wan was supposed to survive

Read more