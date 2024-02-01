Everything we know about Wednesday season 2

Frank Herbert's 1965 novel Dune is considered one of the most important and influential sci-fi works of all time. If you love Star Wars, there is no galaxy far, far away without Dune. However, the 1984 feature film adaptation by David Lynch (Mulholland Drive) flopped critically and commercially, tainting the public perception of Dune in the media. Despite multiple television series in the early 2000s, it was not until 2021's Dune that the novel received a proper and worthy adaptation.

Directed by Denis Villeneuve (Arrival), Dune stars Timothée Chalamet (Call Me by Your Name) as Paul Atreides, the heir to House Atreides on the planet Caladan. His father, Duke Leto Atreides (Moon Knight's Oscar Isaac), is assigned to serve as the fiefholder of Arrakis, a mysterious desert planet home to the most valuable resource in the galaxy: spice. It is Duke Leto's dream to bring peace to Arrakis and form an alliance with the native Fremen, but House Harkonnen, the rival of House Atreides, conspires with the Emperor to retake the planet and destroy House Atreides. After a coup by the Harkonnens, it's up to Paul to carry out his father's vision and become the savior to unite the people of Arrakis.