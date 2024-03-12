 Skip to main content
Everything you need to know about Yellowstone season 5 part 2

Blair Marnell
By
Kevin Costner in Yellowstone.
The Paramount Network

Kevin Costner recently unveiled the first look at his upcoming multi-part western, Horizon: An American Saga. However, for the vast majority of Yellowstone fans, the only saga they want is the conclusion of the Dutton family’s story and a glimpse of what comes next. Costner reinvigorated his career by headlining Yellowstone as John Dutton, but his clashes with Paramount Network and showrunner Taylor Sheridan have left Costner’s future with the franchise in question.

Although we’re still several months away from the return of the series, we’re sharing everything we know about Yellowstone season 5 part 2. And we’ll keep updating this post when anything newsworthy comes up.

Will Kevin Costner return for Yellowstone season 5 part 2?

For now, it’s unknown, with “no” being a more likely answer than “yes.” If Costner and Paramount Network had already come to terms, there would have been a joint statement hyping up his return. Neither side benefits from keeping Costner’s return a secret, since confirmation would only help allay any concerns from the fans.

To date, Costner has not spoken directly about his conflict with Sheridan and Paramount Network. The only time Costner revealed any details was while he was in court for his September 2023 divorce from Christine Baumgartner. Via Deadline, Costner confirmed there were issues with his Yellowstone shooting schedule, which conflicted with his Horizon commitments. Costner also acknowledged creative differences with Sheridan and openly stated that he may go to court over his exit from the series.

However, as of March 2024, no lawsuit by Costner has been filed. It’s unclear if that means talks between the two sides remain ongoing. If and when Costner files a lawsuit, then we can safely say that he won’t be back.

What will happen to John Dutton if Costner doesn’t return?

Beth talks to her father in Yellowstone.
Paramount Network

Sheridan had a very revealing quote on the subject when speaking to The Hollywood Reporter in June 2023. He said that Costner’s exit “truncates the closure of his character. It doesn’t alter it, but it truncates it.” This implies that John Dutton won’t survive the end of Yellowstone even if Costner does reappear.

Via ScreenRant, one of the theories regarding Dutton’s fate is that he will meet his demise from colon cancer. During the first season, Dutton survived his first bout with that illness. If that’s the way John Dutton dies, then it would bring his fate full circle.

Will the spinoff series serve as Yellowstone season 6?

That is the general idea that Paramount Network sold to fans when the end of Yellowstone was announced. However, a report on Puck states that three of the show’s principal cast members, Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, and Luke Grimes, are in a pay dispute with Paramount Network because they want significant raises to reprise their respective roles as Beth Dutton, Rip Wheeler, and Kayce Dutton.

The report also indicates that those cast members have to be paid for Yellowstone season 6 even though it won’t be produced. That was a provision in their contracts for the previous series. There’s no indication yet whether the actors and Paramount Network have come to terms. If they don’t re-sign with the new show, then the spinoff series will lose key characters who could have been the bridge to the future of the franchise.

Which Dutton will survive: Jamie or Beth?

Wes Bently and Kelly Reilly in Yellowstone.
The Paramount Network

The first half of Yellowstone season 5 featured the complete deterioration of the relationship between Beth and her adoptive brother – who doubles as the black sheep of the family – Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley). Beth and Jamie even openly contemplated murdering each other in a struggle that may destroy the Duttons. That is one of the big unresolved plotlines heading into the second half of the season.

Note that Bently’s name was not mentioned in Puck’s report about Yellowstone cast members seeking a raise for the spinoff series. If there’s any veracity to that story, it may mean that Jamie isn’t going to make it out of Yellowstone season 5, part 2. That doesn’t necessarily mean that Jamie will die, it could also mean incarceration or exile from his family. For now, we can only speculate.

Will Matthew McConaughey appear in Yellowstone season 5 part 2?

Matthew McConaughey in True Detective season 1.
HBO

If Sheridan wanted to follow the established model for TV spinoffs, Matthew McConaughey’s new character from the upcoming spinoff would be introduced in Yellowstone season 5 part 2. The only problem with that idea is that there’s no official report that McConaughey has even signed on for the spinoff.

McConaughey’s name has been mentioned in conjunction with the spinoff since February 2023. Since that time, all of the Hollywood trades have simply said that McConaughey is in talks to lead the spinoff. So it’s just talk until McConaughey actually signs on the dotted line. For now, there’s no indication that he has.

How many episodes of Yellowstone are left?

Originally, only six episodes were planned to concludethe series. But Sheridan told THR in 2023 that he has the leeway to change that, if he chooses to. “If I think it takes 10 episodes to wrap it up, they’ll give me 10,” said Sheridan. “It’ll be as long as it needs to be.”

When will Yellowstone season 5 part 2 begin filming?

Paramount Network has announced that production will resume this spring, so it should be within a few weeks.

When will Yellowstone season 5 part 2 premiere?

A family gathers outside in Yellowstone season one.
The Paramount Network

The final episodes of Yellowstone season 5 will begin airing in November on Paramount Network.

Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell has been an entertainment journalist for over 15 years. His bylines have appeared in Wizard Magazine, Geek…
