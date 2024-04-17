More than a year ago, Netflix announced that its superhero series The Umbrella Academy would be returning for a fourth and final season. It’s one of the best shows on Netflix, and has been consistently inventive throughout its run on the streaming service. The show first premiered in 2019, and is adapted from a comic book series of the same name. Season 3 ended on a pretty suspenseful cliffhanger, so fans of the show were undoubtedly pleased with the news that the show would be back for one more rodeo.

If you’re looking forward to the show’s fourth and final season, you’re not alone. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming season, including who will be returning, how many episodes i will have and when it’s coming out.

Who is in the cast of Umbrella Academy season 4?

The main cast that has been with the show throughout its run will all be returning for the final season, including Elliot Page, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Tom Hopper, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, David Castañeda and Ritu Arya. Given the nature of the show’s season 3 cliffhanger, fans also expect that Colm Feore and Liisa Repo-Martell will be returning to play Reginald Hargreeves and Abigail Hargreeves, respectively.

Since the show was renewed for a final season, news has also broke that Nick Offerman, Megan Mullally, and David Cross have all joined the cast, according to reporting in Deadline. Offerman and Mullally, who are a couple in real life, will apparently play “a married pair of community college professors from New Mexico who wear sensible footwear and suffer from the most extreme case of deja vu this timeline has ever seen.” Cross, meanwhile, is set to play Sy Grossman, “an upstanding, shy business owner and family man desperate to reconnect with his estranged daughter, who will stop at nothing to get her back.”

What is the release date for Umbrella Academy season 4?

The show’s final season will debut on August 8, 2024, so fans of the show will have to eagerly wait until the end of the summer for the show to return.

What is the plot of Umbrella Academy season 4?

Netflix hasn’t released any sort of official synopsis for the fourth season, but most fans expect that the series will pick up following the explosive events of the season 3 finale, which is where the team learns that they no longer have the superpowers that defined so much of who they were.

The show’s central characters are also now stuck in an alternate timeline, but the ramifications of that massive change have yet to become totally apparent. The show is also expected to spend some time focused on Reginal Hargreeves, the founder of the Umbrella Academy, and may also explain why he founded the academy to begin with.

Although we don’t know many of the details yet, showrunner and creator Steve Blackman has suggested that fans will be happy with the way the final season handles things.

“I’m so excited that the incredibly loyal fans of The Umbrella Academy will be able to experience the fitting end to the Hargreeves siblings’ journey we began five years ago,” Blackman said in statement announcing that the show had been renewed. “But before we get to that conclusion, we’ve got an amazing story ahead for season4, one that will have fans on the edge of their seats until the final minutes.”

Is there a trailer for Umbrella Academy season 4?

The Umbrella Academy: Season 4 | Final Season | Netflix

The show released its first teaser for season 4 in November 2023, but that teaser didn’t provide a ton of concrete hints about where the season would be headed. The core cast seems excited about what the season has in store, but it seems we’ll have to wait until the show is actually released on Netflix to find out exactly what that is.

How many episodes will be in Umbrella Academy season 4?

While previous seasons of the show have been 10 episodes each, this season will be shorter at just six episodes. It isn’t uncommon for companies like Netflix to compress the final season into a shorter run. It gives both fans and creators a chance to say goodbye, but also ensures that the final season is as tight and compact as possible.

In teasing the final season, Blackman revealed that the first episode of season 4 will be titled The Unbearable Tragedy of Getting What You Want. That seems like the perfect title for an episode about a group of superheroes who hate their powers, and are now realizing exactly what their lives would be like without them.

