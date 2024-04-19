It’s been almost two years since fans of The Old Man watched the finale of the show’s first season. The series, which stars Jeff Bridges and John Lithgow, was compelling for reasons beyond its star-studded cast, and proved to be one of the best shows on Hulu. Now, the show is set to return for a second season, and fans are ready to learn more about what that new season will entail.

The show’s first season told the story of a former CIA agent who left the agency on bad terms and now lives off the grid. When an assassin finds him and attempts to take him out, it leads to a manhunt. Entering season 2, fans have plenty of questions about what paths the show will explore, and many of them are tied to the revelations that the season 1 finale left us with. Here’s what we know about The Old Man season 2:

What is the release date for The Old Man season 2?

The Old Man doesn’t have an exact release date for its second season yet, but the show is expected to return sometime in late 2024. The second season was delayed in large part by the Hollywood actors’ and writers’ strikes, as was the case for many shows that were in development in 2023.

More details about the show’s exact release date may not be available for some time, but fans can rest assured that the show will be returning at some point this year.

Who is in the cast for The Old Man season 2?

No major additions to the cast have been announced for season 2, but most of the major players from the show’s first season are expected to return for the second. Bridges (Dan Chase) and Lithgow (Harold Harper) are expected to return, and the season 1 finale suggests that Dan and Harold have reunited as partners more than 30 years after their first stint working together.

Alia Shawkat is also expected to return as Angela Adams, as is Amy Brenneman as Zoe McDonald. Navid Negahban, Bill Heck, Pej Vahdat, and Christopher Redman are all expected to return as well.

What is the plot of season 2 of The Old Man?

Although no official description is available for the second season of The Old Man, it is expected that the show’s second season will pick up where the first left off. Angela is still kidnapped, and unlike those watching at home, she still doesn’t know that Hamzad is her father, so that seems likely to be an earth-shattering revelation at some point during season 2.

The series is originally based on a 2017 novel of the same name by Thomas Perry, but the show puts a new spin on the novel’s general premise. Dan’s character in the novel has stolen money from the government, but the show imagines a new relationship between Dan and Angela, which has become the emotional core of the series. While there are some parallels between the stories of the novel and show, the show has gone in its own direction, which also means that we’re even more uncertain about what season 2 could hold.

Is there a trailer for The Old Man season 2?

There is no trailer for The Old Man season 2, but we expect that a trailer will debut once an official release date is announced. That could be sometime over the summer, or even in the fall if the show ultimately premieres at the end of the year.

