The war over Middle-earth will continue to unfold with the upcoming season of Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Though not everyone jumped on the hype train for season 1, the upcoming season seems ready to build upon the grand epic established so far.

Until the heroes of Middle-earth return to TV screens, here’s everything that has been revealed about season 2 of The Rings of Power.

When will season 2 come out?

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the second season of The Rings of Power is scheduled to premiere sometime in 2024. If the schedule is anything like that for season 1, the series will likely return around September.

What will happen in Rings of Power season 2?

It remains to be seen what will occur in season 2, but since the series is based on The Silmarillion, that text should provide hints as to what will unfold. In Tolkien’s book, King Pharazôn and his army sailed to Middle-earth and brought Sauron to Númenor as their prisoner, only for the Dark Lord to tempt him and his people with the promise of eternal life if they worshipped Morgoth.

Since King Tar-Palantir died in season 1, it is implied that Pharazôn will usurp the throne as Queen Regent Míriel sails back home. Thus, audiences could eventually see Sauron rule over Númenor as Pharazôn’s adviser, leading to the attempted invasion of Valinor and Númenor’s destruction, as foreshadowed by Galadriel’s vision of a great flood consuming the city.

Likewise, the first season showed the Elves forging the first three Rings of Power with the help of Halbrand, only for Galadriel to discover her friend and ally was Sauron in disguise. Thus, the season ended with the Dark Lord moving toward Mount Doom, likely to forge the One Ring.

The creation of the remaining Rings of Power

Though only three Rings of Power have been created so far, season 2 could show the remaining Rings being given to the Dwarves and the nine Men who would be corrupted by Sauron and turned into the Nazgûl. Thus, audiences may see Galadriel face the consequences of her forging the first three Rings despite knowing Halbrand’s true identity.

This would especially be the case if season 2 shows Sauron invading the Elven city of Eregion, like in the book. Such a pivotal battle is rumored to have been filmed in a two-episode storyline for the series, with Arondir and Elrond teaming up to fight an Orc army and protect Eregion, which set photos seem to reveal to be in a state of disarray.

As for the Dwarves, season 2 may show them seal the mystical Doors of Durin to Khazad-dûm now that Sauron has been discovered. However, this may trap them with something far worse, as season 1 revealed their mining had roused a Balrog from its slumber deep underground. This seems to set up the fiery demon crawling out of the depths, destroying Khazad-dûm, and becoming the creature known as Durin’s Bane, whom Gandalf fights in The Fellowship of the Ring.

Who will appear in Rings of Power season 2?

While much of the original cast will return for season 2, actor Sam Hazeldine will portray the fallen Elf and Orc leader Adar instead of Joseph Mawle. It remains to be seen if Hazeldine can live up to Mawle’s performance as the tragic villain, which was a highlight of the previous season.

Likewise, season 2 will feature new cast members Gabriel Akuwudike, Yasen Atour, Ben Daniels, Amelia Kenworth, Nia Towle, Nicholas Woodeson, Oliver Alvin-Wilson, Stuart Bowman, Gavi Singh Chera, William Chubb, Kevin Eldon, Will Keen, Selina Lo, and Calam Lynch.

Though most of the new characters are unknown, there have been rumors that Indian actor Gavi Singh Chera will portray Sauron in his original form.

Is there a trailer for Rings of Power season 2?

Though the new season has been scheduled for 2024, as of April 17, there has yet to be a trailer to showcase what’s in store for audiences. This lack of footage is surprising, as the first season had trailers shared as early as the February of its release year.

Tolkien’s words continue to inspire. #TolkienReadingDay pic.twitter.com/tzJ0oJOSLq — The Lord of the Rings on Prime (@LOTRonPrime) March 25, 2024

That isn’t to say Amazon hasn’t started marketing yet. The official Rings of Power Twitter account reawakened in March with a post depicting three passages from the Lord of the Rings trilogy to celebrate Tolkien Reading Day. These quotes referencing Sauron, the Dwarves, the Elves, and the Three Rings seem to foreshadow what fans will witness in the new season.

Who is directing Rings of Power season 2?

The Rings of Power showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay will continue to oversee the second season’s production. So far, Charlotte Brändström (Shōgun, The Witcher) has been confirmed to direct the first episode, after having already directed six of the eight episodes from season 1.

What will Rings of Power season 2 look like?

After season 1 set up the world of the story and the brewing conflict, season 2 has been promised by Brändström to be “darker,” “edgier,” and “more character-driven.”

“I think it’s going to be a very good season. We tried to make it more gritty, a little bit more dirty I guess. And not in the image, but to make it as authentic as possible. We have some very surprising twists and turns in it as well,” Brändström added.

A darker story should be entertaining indeed, especially since season 1 ended with the Southlands getting scorched by Mount Doom and the heroes setting up their own destruction at the hands of Sauron. As a result, the series’ new episodes should reap the emotional and shocking epic that season 1 had sown.

