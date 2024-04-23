 Skip to main content
Everything you need to know about The Night Agent season 2

Dan Girolamo
By
A man holds up his badge in The Night Agent.
Dan Power / Netflix

One of Netflix’s biggest shows of 2023 was The Night Agent. Based on the novel by Matthew Quirk, The Night Agent stars Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland, an FBI agent who receives a mysterious call one night while working as a Night Action telephone operator. The call sends Peter down a dangerous road as he fights to uncover a conspiracy involving a mole at the White House. The Night Agent was created by Shawn Ryan, a TV veteran who also developed The Shield, Timeless, and S.W.A.T.

Due to the show’s popularity, Netflix renewed The Night Agent for a second season. Production on season 2 is underway, with filming expected to last several months. Here is everything we know about The Night Agent season 2, including the cast, plot, release date, and trailer.

Who is in The Night Agent season 2 cast?

Luciane Buchanan and Gabriel Basso in The Night Agent.
Netflix

Basso returns as Peter Sutherland for The Night Agent season 2. Also returning is Luciane Buchanan as Rose Larkin, a former Silicon Valley CEO and Peter’s love interest. Because of how her storyline ended in season 1, it is unknown if The Whale‘s Hong Chau will return as Diane Farr, the White House chief of staff.

New additions to The Night Agent‘s season 2 cast include:

  • Amanda Warren as Catherine Weaver
  • Berto Colon as Solomon Robinson
  • Louis Herthum as Jacob Monroe
  • Arienne Mandi as Noor
  • Michael Malarkey as Markus
  • Keon Alexander as Javad
  • Brittany Snow as Alice Leeds
  • Teddy Sears as Warren Stocker
  • Marwan Kenzari as Reza
  • Elise Kibler as Sloane
  • Dikran Tulaine as Viktor

What happened at the end of The Night Agent season 1?

Peter and Rose kissing on the tarmac in a scene from The Night Agent.
Dan Power / Netflix

In the final moments of season 1, Peter is promoted to work as a night agent after saving the life of President Michelle Travers (Kari Matchett). Following his goodbye to Rose, Peter boards a jet and heads to his first mission as an official night agent. Whether or not this first mission will be the subject of season 2 is unknown.

What is the plot of The Night Agent season 2?

The Night Agent | Official Trailer | Netflix

Plot details are under wraps for the second season. In a March 2023 interview with Deadline, Ryan revealed future seasons of The Night Agent would tell their “own, mostly self-enclosed” story with a beginning, middle, and end. Future seasons would include a few, not all, of the characters from previous seasons.

“That was the original plan; I think it’s still a pretty solid plan,” Ryan said about his pitch for future seasons. “To me, it was important. I don’t want to tell this specific story over five seasons, I want to tell this specific story in one season and give some satisfaction to the audience that they see how things turn out.”

The primary location of season 2 is New York City, with additional filming in Thailand and Washington D.C.

How many episodes will be in The Night Agent season 2?

Peter holding down Colin, Agent Monks holding a gun to his, Maddie and Chelsea in the background of a shipping yard in a scene from The Night Agent.
Dan Power / Netflix

The Nigh Agent season 2 will consist of 10 episodes. Season 1 also ha d 10 episodes. Netflix has recently experimented with multiple release dates for popular shows. For example, Bridgerton season 3, part 1 streams on May 16, while part 2 releases on June 13.

Because of The Night Agent’s popularity, Netflix could follow a similar approach with a staggered release.

When is the release date for The Night Agent season 2?

The Night Agent season 2 is coming to Netflix later this year. On Netflix’s first-quarter earnings call, co-CEO Ted Sarandos confirmed The Night Agent season 2 will premiere in the second half of 2024. Season 2 is currently in production.

When season 2 eventually airs, it will have been over a year since season 1 premiered in March 2023.

Is there a trailer for The Night Agent season 2?

Peter kneeling on top of a car, bloody and battered in a scene from The Night Agent.
Dan Power / Netflix

Unfortunately, there is no trailer for The Night Agent season 2 at this time. Netflix typically releases trailers one to two months before a show’s release date. However, Netflix is expected to reveal a first look at The Night Agent season 2 at the streamer’s upfront presentation on May 15. Footage from The Night Agent season 2 will likely be included in a sizzle reel. If that happens, only a few seconds from The Night Agent season 2 will be featured in the reel.

While footage has not been released, the show’s official Instagram has been releasing behind-the-scenes photos from filming, including pictures of Basso on set.

The Night Agent is one of Netflix’s most popular shows ever

Peter in a white sweater holding a gun in a scene from The Night Agent.
Dan Power / Netflix

The Night Agent quickly became one of the most popular TV shows on Netflix. Season 1 recorded 168.71 million hours viewed in its first week of availability, becoming the biggest opening for a series since WednesdayThe Night Agent season 1 was the most-watched Netflix series in the first half of 2023, with over 812 million hours viewed. The series is now the sixth-most popular English-language show on Netflix.

