Yellowstone has only been around since 2018, but the show is so popular that series co-creator Taylor Sheridan keeps coming up with new spinoffs and prequel series for Paramount+. That was also a way for Paramount+ to have a part of the franchise since the streaming rights for Yellowstone currently belong to Peacock. To date, Sheridan has produced and released two prequel miniseries, 1923 and 1883, with more shows on the way. While 1883 was designed to run only a single season, a new season of 1923 is in the works.

Although filming has yet to begin for 1923 season 2, a few things have been revealed about what’s coming up next. We’ll add more when new information is available. For now, this is everything you need to know about 1923 season 2.

Who is starring in 1923 season 2?

Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, the two names at the top of the call sheet, have confirmed that they will be back as a Jacob and Cara Dutton, the couple at the heart of the series. Barring any recastings, the following performers will also return for Yellowstone season 2:

Sebastian Roché as Father Renaud

Darren Mann as Jack Dutton

Michelle Randolph as Elizabeth Strafford

Aminah Nieves as Teonna Rainwater

Brandon Sklenar as Spencer Dutton

Robert Patrick as Sheriff William McDowell

Jerome Flynn as Banner Creighton

Timothy Dalton as Donald Whitfield

When will 1923 season 2 begin filming?

According to Brandon Sklenar, 1923 season 2 will start production later this year. While speaking with Fox News at the Golden Globes in January 2024, Sklenar said he is still waiting to see scripts from the second season and will be leaving “in a couple of months” to begin filming.

However, Paramount+ hasn’t formally announced when cameras will roll for season 2.

Have there been any hints about the story in 1923 season 2?

Not yet. But the first season ended with the Duttons facing a crisis. Donald Whitfield has paid the taxes that the Duttons owed for their land. And if they can’t pay him back by the end of the year, then everything they own will belong to him. That’s bound to be the primary plotline when the story continues.

Will Paramount+ order 1923 season 3?

No. Sheridan has indicated that he only has plans for eight more episodes of 1923, which would conclude this chapter of the Dutton family’s saga.

“This one is different than 1883, where I had the whole thing blocked out in my head,” said Sheridan during a 2022 interview with Deadline. “This one, I had no idea what I was going to do. I just went on a journey myself and I’m the one that made the call to the network, which is probably the greatest call they ever got. ‘Hey, I need to make more episodes to finish this story. I need to do this in two blocks. An eight-episode block and a second eight-episode block to wrap this up. I can’t wrap it up in two episodes and do the story justice’. For them, it is great because they get more content. For me, I get more runway.”

Will there be a 1923 sequel series?

Yes. The sequel miniseries, 1944, was announced in February 2023. It would set the show in the latter part of World War II, and presumably, the Dutton family fought in that conflict. Beyond that, no other details about the show are available.

When will 1923 season 2 be released?

So far, neither Sheridan nor Paramount+ have given any hints about when 1923 will premiere. What we do know is that the final episodes of Yellowstone season 5 will be shooting this spring before the episodes run on Paramount Network in November. If 1923 finishes production before Yellowstone season 5 part 2 does, it could conceivably come out earlier. It’s doubtful that Paramount+ would run 1923 season 2 at the same time that Yellowstone has new episodes. That could conceivably push back 1923 season 2 into 2025. Until Paramount+ provides us with more information, that’s all we know.

