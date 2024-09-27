 Skip to main content
Yellowstone season 5, part 2 to get CBS premiere on same night as Paramount Network debut

By
A woman sits down next to a man lying down on a hill.
Paramount Network

The excitement for Yellowstone season 5, part 2 is so high that the first episode can be seen on two networks. CBS will broadcast the premiere of season 5, part 2 on the same night it airs on Paramount Network.

Yellowstone season 5, part 2 will air on Paramount Network at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, November 10. CBS will then re-air the episode at 10 p.m. ET. On CBS, Yellowstone replaces an episode of The Equalizer and will air following a new episode of Tracker.

Yellowstone has been on hiatus since January 2023. The show has experienced multiple setbacks and delays over the last 18 months, with the status of star Kevin Costner being the biggest question mark. Costner, who stars as John Dutton, has been feuding with Paramount and creator Taylor Sheridan over his filming schedule and salary. The disagreement stemmed from Costner’s busy schedule While shooting Horizon: An American Saga.

After months of speculation, Costner officially announced his exit from Yellowstone in June.

“I just realized that I’m not going to be able to continue Season 5B or into the future,” Costner said on X (formerly Twitter). It was something that really changed me. I loved it. And I know you loved it. And I just wanted to let you know that I won’t be returning, and I love the relationship we’ve been able to develop, and I’ll see you at the movies.”

Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 Teaser | 'Generations'

Yellowstone season 5, part 2 will continue chronicling the Dutton family and what they’re willing to do to keep their power and influence over the area. Yellowstone stars Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton, Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton, Wes Bentley as Jamie Dutton, Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler, Kelsey Asbille as Monica Long Dutton, and Gil Birmingham as Chief Thomas Rainwater.

Created by Sheridan, Yellowstone season 5, part 2 was supposed to be the last season. However, Reilly and Hauser have been in talks since June to headline Yellowstone season 6.

