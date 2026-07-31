3 overlooked TV series on Prime Video you should watch this weekend (July 31-August 2)

Prime Video has plenty of shows that deserved a bigger audience than they got. This weekend’s picks prove it, spanning genres from spy comedy to relationship drama to con artist thriller. Each show earned strong reviews and loyal fans, yet none broke through the way better-marketed originals did during the same years. If you’re looking for something with sharp writing and real performances behind it, these three are worth clearing your weekend for.

We also have guides to the best new movies to stream, the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best free movies, and the best movies on Amazon Prime Video.

Patriot (2015 – 2018)

Genre: Dark Comedy, Drama, Thriller

IMDb rating: 8.2/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 83%

Patriot follows John Tavner, an intelligence operative, who is sent undercover at an industrial piping company in Milwaukee to prevent Iran from going nuclear. Unprepared for corporate bureaucracy, he struggles to balance high-stakes espionage with mundane office duties while dealing with severe psychological trauma.

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Between missions, he processes his trauma the only way he knows how, by performing folk songs about his covert work at open mic nights. The show blends espionage with dry, deadpan humour in a way few spy dramas attempt. Despite strong critical praise and a loyal cult following, this underrated TV series never found a wide audience due to weak marketing from Prime Video during its run.

Stream Patriot on Prime Video.

Catastrophe (2015 – 2019)

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

IMDb rating: 8.2/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 98%

American businessman Rob and Irish schoolteacher Sharon embark on a passionate weekend fling while Rob visits London on a business trip. An unexpected pregnancy soon turns their short romance into a sudden permanent arrangement when Rob moves across the Atlantic Ocean. What follows is six seasons of two imperfect, often selfish people figuring out whether love can survive under pressure.

As they attempt to build a relationship from scratch, the couple navigates cultural clashes, family interference, and major life complications. The writing is incredible and captures the chaotic reality of modern romance with honesty and humour. What impressed me most was the screen chemistry between the leads, especially during their sharpest and funniest arguments.

Stream Catastrophe on Prime Video.

Sneaky Pete (2015 – 2019)

Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller

IMDb rating: 8.0/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 96%

Fresh out of prison, clever con man Marius steals the identity of his former cellmate Pete Bernhard to hide from a vengeful mobster. He reconnects with Pete’s estranged family, who operate a small bail bonds business, and quickly becomes entangled in their chaotic personal lives. While trying to pull off high-stakes scams to clear his debts, Marius finds himself growing fond of his unsuspecting surrogate family.

The show excels at building non-stop suspense through intricate heists and constant near-miss situations. It also makes you root for a liar, since Marius’s cons always seem to hide a flicker of real feeling underneath.

Stream Sneaky Pete on Prime Video.