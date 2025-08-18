The best free movies to stream right now (August 2025)

The word “free” can be a beautiful thing, as long as you know what strings come attached. In the case of movies, free means that you have to sit through some advertisements to watch it, which definitely isn’t the worst thing in the world, especially if you like taking bathroom breaks.

And, as it turns out, there are plenty of great movies available on free streaming services. We’ve pulled together 10 of the very best movies you can stream now, all of which are available for the low cost of nothing. Check them out below.

The Fugitive (1993)

One of the greatest action movies ever made, The Fugitive was so undeniable that it defied its genre and earned attention at the Oscars. Based on the hit television show of the same name, The Fugitive follows a doctor who finds himself accused of his wife’s murder and goes on the run to clear his own name.

Recommended Videos

Harrison Ford is as compelling as always in the central role, but Tommy Lee Jones steals the show as a U.S. Marshal determined to get his man. Add in a couple of wonderful set pieces, and The Fugitive is more than a full meal.

You can watch The Fugitive on Pluto TV.

Titanic (1997)

A movie so expensive that it seemed destined to ruin director James Cameron before its release, Titanic was the first time audiences learned not to bet against the most successful director in movie history.

The film tells the story of the 1912 ship’s sinking from the perspective of two young people who fall in love on board, and it remains a wondrous accomplishment that hasn’t lost any of its power almost 30 years later. The final hour, in particular, as the ship and its passengers slowly realize how doomed they truly are, is among the most harrowing stuff in any mainstream movie.

You can watch Titanic on Pluto TV.

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013)

Martin Scorsese has made several undeniable masterpieces over the course of his career, and The Wolf of Wall Street is among them. Telling the story of Jordan Belfort, a low-level investment banker who realizes that the best way to get rich is to cheat your way to the top, it’s really a story about the way the American dream can curdle into something dark and sinister.

Frequently hilarious and equally depressing, The Wolf of Wall Street also features what may be the greatest performance of Leonardo DiCaprio’s career to date.

You can watch The Wolf of Wall Street on Tubi.

Total Recall (1990)

Few directors have been on quite the hot streak that Paul Verhoven was in the late 1980s and early 1990s. Total Recall is one of the best movies in that run. The film tells the story of a construction worker living in the future who dreams of traveling to Mars.

When he visits a new company that can implant false memories, he realizes that his entire life has been a lie and that he’s really a secret agent with a price on his head. Total Recall is a thrillingly expansive sci-fi movie, especially for its era, and it’s also one where the plot confuses you in ways that will leave your head spinning.

You can watch Total Recall on Pluto TV.

Saving Private Ryan (1998)

The best war movie that Steven Spielberg has ever made, Saving Private Ryan is probably best known today for its remarkable opening sequence, which chronicles the opening day of the D-Day invasion and the carnage it caused.

From there, though, the movie tells the story of a group of soldiers who are tasked with saving the life of a single man amidst the carnage around them. Saving Private Ryan is a story that honors the soldiers who fought in World War II, even as it acknowledges the broader folly of war more generally.

You can watch Saving Private Ryan on Tubi.

Moonlight (2016)

A movie that seemed like a classic the minute it hit theaters, Moonlight tells the story of one boy as he grows up from a child into a young man and deals with the troubled life he comes from, as well as with his burgeoning sexuality.

The movie’s three-act structure is brilliant, but what has allowed Moonlight to endure is the way it makes a particular story feel totally universal. Of course, it doesn’t hurt that it’s also one of the most sensual, beautiful movies ever made, and one that seems to relish the beauty of each image it puts on screen.

You can watch Moonlight on Tubi.

Fargo (1996)

The Coen brothers are among the great directors in the history of movies, and Fargo might be their most definitive work. The film tells the story of a kidnapping gone wrong and the trail of death that comes in its wake.

Anchored by a brilliant central performance from Frances McDormand, Fargo is funny, dark, and ultimately focused on the darkness at the heart of people’s hearts. Few movies feel more complete and note-perfect than this one, and even fewer will leave you eager to start the whole experience over from the beginning.

You can watch Fargo on Tubi.

12 Angry Men (1957)

Although it could be accused of feeling stagey, 12 Angry Men has instead become one of the most important movies ever made, even though it’s set almost entirely in a single room. The film tells the story of 12 jurors debating the merits of a specific case as they are all slowly swayed to the side of the lone dissenter.

Buried in the story’s script are questions of prejudice and misunderstanding that are far deeper than the intricacies of the case at hand. These details have helped the story endure through all these years.

You can watch 12 Angry Men on Tubi.

Spotlight (2015)

There are plenty of great newspaper procedurals out there, but Spotlight is one of the very best. The film tells the story of the reporters who investigated reports that the Catholic Church had covered up systemic abuse of young parishioners.

Because it’s grounded in reporters at a single paper, Spotlight manages to take a pretty grounded look at a remarkably devastating story and reminds us what value good journalism has in a world that seems to devalue it more and more every day.

You can watch Spotlight on Tubi.

Lake Mungo (2008)

A pseudo-documentary horror film that is every bit as terrifying as it gets credit for being, Lake Mungo tells the story of the drowning death of a teen girl and what her family learns about her double life in the aftermath of her death.

The twists and turns of this movie will leave you genuinely disturbed, as the family discovers more about a daughter they thought they knew, and we learn more about what’s real in this supposed haunting and what isn’t. Lake Mungo isn’t an actual documentary, but it will leave you spooked by the end anyway.

You can watch Lake Mungo on Tubi.