 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Leonardo DiCaprio, Martin Scorsese eyeing reunion on The Devil In The White City

By
Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese stands across from each other in Shutter Island.
Paramount Pictures

Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese are getting the band back together.

Per Deadline, DiCaprio and Scorsese are eyeing a reunion for the film adaptation of The Devil in the White City. 20th Century Studios has boarded the project, with DiCaprio in talks to star and Scorsese in talks to direct. The movie is based on Erik Larson’s bestselling non-fiction book The Devil in the White City: Murder, Magic and Madness at the Fair That Changed America.

Recommended Videos

There is no script attached to the project. DiCaprio and Scorsese would produce alongside Stacey Sher, Rick Yorn, and Jennifer Davisson.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

The Devil in the White City explores the World’s Columbian Exposition in 1893 Chicago. The two central characters are Daniel Burnham, a World’s Fair architect, and H.H. Holmes, a con man considered the first serial killer in the U.S.

DiCaprio first purchased rights to Larson’s book in 2010. Since then, the project has been in development hell, with several setbacks and delays. DiCaprio was eyeing the role of Holmes with Scorsese attached to direct.

Leonardo DiCaprio in Killers of the Flower Moon.
Apple TV+

In 2019, Hulu began developing the book as a TV series, with Keanu Reeves attached as the star and Todd Field on board to direct the first two episodes. DiCaprio and Scorsese were producers. However, Hulu moved on from the project in 2023.

DiCaprio and Scorsese’s partnership dates back. DiCaprio has appeared in six Scorsese films, including Gangs of New York, The Aviator, The Departed, Shutter Island, The Wolf of Wall Street, and Killers of the Flower Moon. DiCaprio also starred in Scorsese’s 2015 short film The Audition.

DiCaprio can next be seen in Paul Thomas Anderson’s untitled film, which is rumored to be The Battle of Baktan Cross, in theaters on August 8, 2025.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Star Trek: Voyager at 30 — Did this series live up to Star Trek’s legacy?
star trek voyager at 30 did series live up to legacy cast hero

It was never a secret in Hollywood that Paramount wanted to start its own broadcast network on the strength of an all-new Star Trek series. It just took two decades before that ambition would come to fruition. During the late 1970s, Star Trek: Phase II was going to be the show in question before those plans were abandoned and the series was reworked into Star Trek: The Motion Picture. In January 1994, the United Paramount Network became a reality with Star Trek: Voyager as its flagship program.

Paramount had laid the foundation for UPN in the 1980s and early 1990s with a string of successful original syndicated shows, including Friday the 13th: The Series, The Arsenio Hall Show, War of the Worlds, and, of course, two Star Trek series — Star Trek: The Next Generation and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. By the time Voyager premiered, TNG had just finished its seven-season run and moved the cast into the Star Trek feature films, while Deep Space Nine was still coming into its own. Voyager had a lot to live up to after its two immediate predecessors, and it sometimes could not emerge from their shadows.

Read more
The 10 most popular TV shows on Netflix right now
A boy and girl look at each other in XO, Kitty.

Exploring the thousands of titles on Netflix can be both exciting and overwhelming. Content of all types abounds, from dramas and comedies to reality shows and documentaries. It's a good thing there's a list to help narrow your decision by letting you see the most popular Netflix shows. That's right, every week, Netflix releases its list of the 10 most-watched TV shows over a recent seven-day period.

Netflix users are fans of Westerns, as American Primeval jumps to No. 1, sending Squid Game season 2 to No. 3. Debuting in the second spot is XO, Kitty season 2, the popular young adult series. Below, we have listed the top 10 shows in the U.S. from January 13 to January 19, along with general information about each show, including genre, rating, cast, and synopsis.

Read more
5 movies leaving Netflix in January 2025 you have to watch now
Jessica Chastain in Zero Dark Thirty.

The start of the new year is starting to hit the rearview mirror. As we progress into January, Netflix will start to release more movies from its 2025 slate. One of the first major Netflix originals of 2025 is Back in Action, starring Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz. Released on January 17, Back in Action had the biggest premiere weekend for an English-language movie since 2022's The Adam Project.
Back in Action will remain on Netflix for a long time. Unfortunately, the same can't be said for these five movies, which are leaving at the end of the month. Schedule some time to watch some of these films before heading to a new streaming service or rental service. Our picks include a 2012 action comedy, a political thriller, and a hilarious spoof on teen movies.
We also have guides to the best new movies to stream, the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Max, and the best movies on Disney+.
21 Jump Street (2012)

Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum should not work as a comedic tandem on paper. However, the two actors form a hilarious tag team in 21 Jump Street, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller's action comedy based on the 1987 TV show of the same name. In the early 2000s, high school students Morton Schmidt (Jonah Hill) and Greg Janko (Tatum) are complete opposites. Schmidt is a nerdy outcast, while Jenko is a popular jock.
Seven years later, the duo become unlikely friends while studying to become police officers. Their first assignment is to go undercover as high school students to infiltrate a drug ring and find the suppliers. This time, Schmidt fits in with the cool kids, while Janko bonds with the geeks. Yet the duo quickly realizes that high school isn't any easier the second time around.

Read more