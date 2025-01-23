Leonardo DiCaprio, Martin Scorsese eyeing reunion on The Devil In The White City

Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese are getting the band back together.

Per Deadline, DiCaprio and Scorsese are eyeing a reunion for the film adaptation of The Devil in the White City. 20th Century Studios has boarded the project, with DiCaprio in talks to star and Scorsese in talks to direct. The movie is based on Erik Larson’s bestselling non-fiction book The Devil in the White City: Murder, Magic and Madness at the Fair That Changed America.

There is no script attached to the project. DiCaprio and Scorsese would produce alongside Stacey Sher, Rick Yorn, and Jennifer Davisson.

The Devil in the White City explores the World’s Columbian Exposition in 1893 Chicago. The two central characters are Daniel Burnham, a World’s Fair architect, and H.H. Holmes, a con man considered the first serial killer in the U.S.

DiCaprio first purchased rights to Larson’s book in 2010. Since then, the project has been in development hell, with several setbacks and delays. DiCaprio was eyeing the role of Holmes with Scorsese attached to direct.

In 2019, Hulu began developing the book as a TV series, with Keanu Reeves attached as the star and Todd Field on board to direct the first two episodes. DiCaprio and Scorsese were producers. However, Hulu moved on from the project in 2023.

DiCaprio and Scorsese’s partnership dates back. DiCaprio has appeared in six Scorsese films, including Gangs of New York, The Aviator, The Departed, Shutter Island, The Wolf of Wall Street, and Killers of the Flower Moon. DiCaprio also starred in Scorsese’s 2015 short film The Audition.

DiCaprio can next be seen in Paul Thomas Anderson’s untitled film, which is rumored to be The Battle of Baktan Cross, in theaters on August 8, 2025.