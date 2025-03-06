 Skip to main content
Rick Hoffman will reprise his role as Louis Litt in Suits LA

By
Rick Hoffman as Louis Litt in Suits.
Universal Content Productions

So far, the problem with Suits LA is that it doesn’t really seem like a spinoff of Suits, the legal dramedy that became a streaming sensation in 2023. Perhaps that’s why the show is going to get Litt up when Rich Hoffman returns as Louis Litt, a character he portrayed across all nine seasons of Suits.

Deadline was the first to report about Hoffman’s Suits comeback, and this will mark his first time back in the role since 2019. In that year, Hoffman appeared in an episode of Suits‘ first spinoff, Pearson, in addition to the final season of the flagship series.

While Hoffman is only set to reprise his prickly — and yet oddly endearing — character for a single episode this season, Deadline indicates that there will be the potential for the actor to appear in more episodes in Suits LA season 2. However, the caveat is that Suits LA has yet to be renewed, and there’s no guarantee that it will be.

Another unfortunate twist about Hoffman’s return is that he won’t be appearing alongside his former co-star, Gabriel Macht. Suits LA has Macht lined up for three episodes this season as his iconic character Harvey Spector. Any on-screen reunion between Hoffman and Machet’s frenemies will have to wait until further down the line.

Thus far, Suits LA seems like it’s having an identity crisis by shifting between the dark backstory of its leading character, Ted Black (Stephen Amell), while offering some more lighthearted stories in the present. The ending of the Suits LA series premiere may have set the tone for Ted’s personal journey, but the jury is still out on whether Suits fans will embrace his show like they did the original.

Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell has been an entertainment journalist for over 15 years.
