Watch Suits LA premiere: Release date, time, channel, cast, plot

In 2023, Suits became a streaming behemoth. The legal drama, which aired for nine seasons on USA Network from 2011 to 2019, generated 57.7 billion viewing minutes in 2023, according to Nielsen data. The increased popularity can be attributed to its inclusion on Netflix and Peacock. The newfound audience led NBC to develop a spinoff from creator Aaron Korsh.

In 2025, the world of Suits has found a new home in sunny California. Nearly six years after the show ended, Suits returns to television with its second spin-off, Suits LA. The show will introduce a new crop of lawyers who must broker deals with the West Coast’s most powerful clients. Ahead of the show’s premiere, find out everything you need to know about Suits LA.

Suits LA premiere: Release date, time, and channel

Suits LA premieres at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Sunday, February 23, 2025. The first episode will air on NBC. Fans can watch Suits LA through the NBC app and NBC.com. Make sure to log in with a TV provider for full access. Catch a replay of the pilot episode at 8 p.m. ET on Friday, February 28.

If you do not have cable, live streaming TV services are a good alternative. , , , and are services that have NBC and require no cable subscription. Some of these services even offer free trials.

Can you stream the Suits LA premiere on Peacock?

Yes and no. The Suits LA premiere episode will stream on Peacock. However, the episode will be available the next day. Peacock is the streaming home of other NBC shows, including Saturday Night Live, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and Chicago P.D. Customers can choose between Peacock Premium (ad-supported) for $8 per month and Premium Plus (no ads) for $14 per month.

Suits LA cast

Stephen Amell headlines Suits LA as Ted Black, a former New York federal prosecutor who moves to Los Angeles to set up Black Lane Law Firm. Black Lane specializes in entertainment law. Joining Amell in the ensemble are Lex Scott Davis as Erica Rollins, Josh McDermitt as Stuart Lane, and Bryan Greenberg as Rick Dodson.

Actors set to appear in Suits LA include Victoria Justice as Dylan Pryor, Troy Winbush as Kevin, Alice Lee as Leah, Rachelle Goulding as Samantha, Azita Ghanizada as Roslyn, Maggie Grace as Amanda Stevens, Matt Letscher as Ted’s father, Sofia Pernas as Elizabeth Smith, and Carson A. Egan as Eddie Black.

John Amos, Patton Oswalt, Brian Baumgartner, and Enrico Colantoni will guest star as fictionalized versions of themselves.

Will Harvey Specter appear on Suits LA?

You better believe it. Gabriel Macht will reprise his role as Harvey Specter on Suits LA. Macht was one of the main characters on Suits during its nine-season run. The trailer teases a past friendship between Harvey and Ted.

For now, Macht is the only character from Suits returning for the LA spinoff. However, his return opens the door for other Suits actors to appear down the road, including Gina Torres (Jessica Pearson), Rick Hoffman (Louis Litt), Patrick J. Adams (Mike Ross), and Sarah Rafferty (Donna Paulsen).

Suits LA premiere plot

Suits season 1, episode 1 is titled Seven Times a Week and Twice on Sunday.

Here is the Suits LA plot description per NBC: “Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor from New York, has reinvented himself representing the most powerful clients in Los Angeles. His firm is at a crisis point, and in order to survive, he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career. Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can’t help but mix their personal and professional lives. All of this is going on while we slowly unravel the events that years ago led Ted to leave behind everything and everyone he loved.”

When you're done here, check out the best new shows to stream this week, as well as the best shows on Netflix, the best shows on Hulu, the best new shows on Max, the best shows on Amazon Prime Video, and the best shows on Disney+.