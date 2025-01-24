Suits LA trailer: Legal spinoff heads to the West Coast

Suits is heading to the West Coast. NBC has released the official trailer for Suits LA, the spinoff to the popular USA Network legal drama Suits.

Stephen Amell stars as Ted Black, the so-called “best attorney in the country.” The former federal prosecutor from New York has now set up shop on the West Coast, with a firm full of powerful clients. A new location means different challenges, as Ted’s firm is at a crisis point. On the West Coast, Ted says, “People lie. They cheat. They do whatever they can to win” before engaging in shady practices like bribery and fighting.

Recommended Videos

The trailer’s final moments tease the return of Harvey Spencer (Gabriel Macht), the star of Suits. A man refers to Harvey as “the only person he knew cockier” than Black, to which Ted says, “That’s exactly why I liked him.”

Suits LA Trailer “Welcome to the West Coast” | NBC

Besides Amell, Suits LA stars Josh McDermitt as Stuart Lane, Lex Scott Davis as Erica Rollins, and Bryan Greenberg as Rick Dodsen. Other actors set to appear include Victoria Justice, Troy Wimbush, Alice Lee, Rachelle Goulding, Azita Ghanizada, Maggie Grace, Matt Letscher, Sofia Pernas, Carson A. Egan, Patton Oswalt, Brian Baumgartner, Enrico Colantoni, and the late John Amos.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

The Los Angeles spinoff hails from Suits creator Aaron Korsch, who will also write and executive produce. David Bartis, Doug Liman, Gene Klein, Anton Cropper, Genevieve Sparling, Rick Muirragui, and Jon Cowan also executive produce.

Suits ran for nine seasons on USA Network from 2011 to 2019. In 2023, the show experienced a significant increase in popularity while streaming on Netflix and Peacock. The increased attention led to NBC commissioning a spinoff.

Suits LA premieres at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT on NBC and streams the next day on Peacock.