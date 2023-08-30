Like Suits? Then watch these great Netflix TV shows

Few series have had a bigger summer than Suits, despite the fact that the show came to an end four years ago. Who could have predicted that this USA Network original series would be more popular in its streaming afterlife than it ever was before? For most of this summer, Suits has dominated the top 10 shows on Netflix and it has even placed highly among Nielsen’s streaming rankings, which factor in every major streamer. It certainly helps that eight out of nine seasons of Suits are on Netflix — that’s 124 episodes of legal dramedy, romance, and office intrigue that are just waiting for you to enjoy them.

The problem with finding more shows like Suits is that there just aren’t many series like it. USA Network had a specific tone in mind when Suits joined a lineup that included Burn Notice, Royal Pains, and White Collar. There are plenty of legal dramas on TV, but what other show lets its viewers in on its secrets in the way that Suits did when Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht) relied on his unlicensed legal associate, Michael James Ross (Patrick J. Adams), to close a case? That dynamic was unique to Suits itself. Having said that, there are at least three shows on Netflix that should appeal to fans of Suits, and we’re sharing them with you right now.

The Lincoln Lawyer (2021-Present)

David E. Kelley has a lot of experience creating legal shows that mix comedy and drama, like Boston Legal and The Practice. Kelley’s current show, The Lincoln Lawyer, doesn’t rely quite as much as comedy as his previous series, but there are definitely some quirky parts in this legal drama. It’s based on Michael Connelly’s Lincoln Lawyer novels, with Manuel Garcia-Rulfo in the leading role as Mickey Haller.

Why is Mickey known as the Lincoln Lawyer? Because he doesn’t have a law office — he operates out of a Lincoln Navigator, which is driven by his personal driver, Izzy Letts (Jazz Raycole). Both of Mickey’s ex-wives are still involved with his life. Ex-wife No. 2, Lorna Crane (Becki Newton), is now his legal aide, while his first wife, Maggie McPherson (Neve Campbell), is a prosecutor who has clashed with Mickey in and out of court. This series is more serialized than Suits, but each season adapts Connelly’s novels and gives viewers some closure between seasons before a new case begins.

Watch The Lincoln Lawyer on Netflix.

Better Call Saul (2015-2022)

Better Call Saul is not really a legal drama, even though it’s lead character, Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk), is technically a lawyer. Instead, it’s more of a crime drama. This show is both a prequel and a sequel to Breaking Bad, and it reveals how a good-natured con man like Jimmy evolved into the criminal lawyer known as Saul Goodman, as well as what happened to him after he was exposed. Fans of Suits may appreciate that this show has many genuinely funny moments without slipping into farce, and that Jimmy does have a tendency to scheme his way to victory in and out of court.

Better Call Saul could also be considered a dark mirror of Suits, since the romantic relationship at the heart of this show goes in a completely different direction. On Suits, Rachel Zane (Meghan Markle) inspired Mike to be a better man because she was a truly good person at heart. In this show, Jimmy unintentionally drags Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn) down to his level, to the point where she completely loses sight of who she is. And that’s just one aspect of a show that still ranks as one of the best TV series of all time.

Watch Better Call Saul on Netflix.

Florida Man (2023-Present)

In terms of a lighter tone, Florida Man may be the closest show to Suits on this list. Édgar Ramírez stars as Mike Valentine, a former cop who has fallen a long way since his time on the police force. Mike finds himself working for his bookie, Moss Yankov (Emory Cohen), to pay off his own massive debt when he is called upon to return to Florida and find Delly West (Abbey Lee), a woman who fled to the Sunshine State to escape her mobster boyfriend.

Despite Mike’s attempt to keep a low profile, his return home leads to a fair share of online humiliation as he reunites with his father, Sonny Valentine (Anthony LaPaglia), and his ex-wife, Iris (Lex Scott Davis). Mike also discovers that there’s far more to Delly’s disappearance than he initially suspects.

Watch Florida Man on Netflix.

