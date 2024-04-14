 Skip to main content
Like the Apple TV+ series Franklin? Then watch these 3 shows right now

Dan Girolamo
By
Michael Douglas as Benjamin Franklin stands by a window pondering, fist up to his chin in a scene from Franklin.
Apple TV+

Michael Douglas returns to television as a Founding Father in the Apple TV+ miniseries, Franklin. Douglas plays Benjamin Franklin, the brilliant scientist-turned-politician who embarks on a secret mission to France in 1776. Without U.S. government support, Franklin went rogue across the Atlantic to convince the French to support the U.S. in the Revolutionary War.

If you’re looking for more period pieces and historical dramas to watch, you’ve come to the right place. Below are three shows to watch right now if you enjoyed Franklin. Our picks include a critically acclaimed miniseries about John Adams, a seductive Netflix romance, and an underrated Revolutionary War series.

John Adams (2008)

Laura Linney and Paul Giamatti in John Adams.
HBO

Franklin is not the only Founding Father to be the titular subject of a miniseries. The adult life of John Adams, one of the most influential voices in American history, is the subject of HBO’s terrific limited series that bears his name. Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers) stars as Adams, the hard-nosed Massachusetts politician who played an integral role in the formation of the U.S.

The seven-episode series chronicles a different chapter in Adams’s life, from his work with the Continental Congress during the Revolutionary War to his service as Vice President and President of the United States. Benjamin Franklin even appears in John Adams, this time played by the late Tom Wilkinson. History buffs will prefer John Adams over Franklin because of its historical accuracy and educational roots. The Television Academy also loved and appreciated John Adams, awarding the limited series a record-breaking 13 Emmys.

Stream John Adams on Max.

Bridgerton (2020-)

Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan as Colin and Penelope looking at each other in Bridgerton.
Image via Netflix

Dearest readers, if you are looking for a period romance, Bridgerton should be next on your list. While the series is based on London’s high society during the early 1800s, you won’t learn about any major treaties or battles, and that’s OK. Bridgerton is a romantic, sexy TV series with dazzling Victorian fashion, superb music, and juicy gossip.

Based on the novels by Julia Quinn, Bridgerton introduces audiences to the titular family, which consists of eight children. Each season highlights one of the Bridgerton children’s quests for love. Season 1 revolves around Daphne’s (Fair Play‘s Phoebe Dynevor) pursuit of a suitor, while season 2 spotlights the eldest Bridgerton, Anthony (Wicked‘s Jonathan Bailey). Now is the time to binge-watch the first two seasons because Bridgerton season 3 returns in the late spring of 2024.

Stream Bridgerton on Netflix.

Turn: Washington’s Spies (2014-2017)

Two British soliders stand next to each other.
AMC

Turn: Washington’s Spies is an example of giving a show time to figure out what it wants to be. Season 1 received mixed reviews, with many critics criticizing its slow development and lack of suspense. The writers of Turn listened as season 2 increased the thrills, upped the excitement, and expanded the scope.

Turn starts in 1776, with the American Revolutionary War underway. Abraham Woodhull (Jamie Bell) is a Long Island farmer who surprisingly forms a spy ring with his childhood friends. Abe going against the British army is one thing, but turning against his loyalist father (Kevin R. McNally) becomes a challenge. With well-written characters on both sides of the war, Turn is an entertaining espionage drama set during a fascinating time in American history.

Stream Turn: Washington’s Spies on AMC+ or Pluto TV.

