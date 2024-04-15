 Skip to main content
3 TV shows on Tubi you should watch in April 2024

Dan Girolamo
By
Darcy & Elizabeth stand next to each other in Pride & Prejudice.
BBC1

Every month, Tubi adds popular movies and television shows to its library of 50,000 titles. Tubi is a FAST streaming service, meaning it’s free at sign-up, but ads will run during your program. New programs in April 2024 include Hell or High Water, a lauded crime thriller from David Mackenzie; Hellboy, Guillermo del Toro’s superhero movie about the Dark Horse Comics character; and Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior, one of the greatest action films ever made.

In this article, we’re focusing on television series. Below is a list of three TV shows on Tubi that you need to watch in April. Our picks include a landmark police procedural, an award-winning adaptation of a famous novel, and a memorable teen soap opera.

NYPD Blue (1993-2005)

Two cops stand next to each other.
ABC

In the 1980s and 1990s, broadcast television gave us some of the best police procedurals of all time, from Hill Street Blues and Homicide: Life on the Street to Law & Order and Columbo. However, any conversation about police dramas has to include NYPD Blue. Created by Steven Bochco and David Milch, NYPD Blue followed the everyday lives of the cops in New York’s 15th Precinct.

The first season’s focus revolved around David Caruso’s John Kelly. However, audiences gravitated toward Dennis Franz’s Andy Sipowicz, the rough, deeply flawed detective who became the show’s main protagonist when Caruso departed after one season. NYPD Blue pushed the boundaries of broadcast television with its depictions of crime, violence, and racism. However, NYPD Blue’s character development and storytelling are, bar none, some of the best you’ll ever see on television. 

Stream NYPD Blue on Tubi.

Pride and Prejudice (1995)

Two women talk to each other while a man stares at them from behind.
BBC1

If you attempted to name every Pride & Prejudice adaptation off the top of your head, you’d lose count. The iconic Jane Austen novel has served as the inspiration for several period dramas and modern retellings. There is even a horror adaptation called Pride and Prejudice and Zombies. Yet, one of the most memorable adaptations of the iconic story is Andrew Davies’s six-episode BBC series.

Of all the movies and TV shows, Davies’s Pride and Prejudice is arguably the most faithful adaptation of Austen’s text. Jennifer Ehle plays Elizabeth Bennet, the bold and intelligent woman who constantly pushes back against societal norms. While her family pressures her to marry for money and class, Elizabeth wants to marry for love. Enter Mr. Fitzwilliam Darcy (Colin Firth), the wealthy, opinionated aristocrat who frequently finds himself in verbal sparring matches with Elizabeth. The success of any Pride & Prejudice adaptation comes down to the chemistry between Elizabeth and Mr. Darcy, and Ehle and Firth are terrific together, making that climatic moment between the two even more satisfying.

Stream Pride & Prejudice on Tubi.

Degrassi: The Next Generation (2001-2015)

A handful of teenagers pose for a photo.
Epitome Pictures

One of the quintessential high school soap operas from the early 2000s was Degrassi: The Next Generation. The Canadian drama followed the complicated lives of students at Degrassi Community School. The Next Generation featured a large ensemble, including Lauren Collins as Paige Michalchuk, the popular queen bee; Miriam McDonald as Emma Nelson, the smart teen with a passion for the environment; and Aubrey Graham (the rapper, Drake) as Jimmy Brooks, the basketball jock.

Degrassi: The Next Generation constantly covered serious topics, from eating disorders and sex to drug abuse and suicide. This decision to embrace, not avoid, difficult issues is one of the reasons why The Next Generation became so beloved. For a teen soap about school life, Degrassi was ahead of its time.

Stream Degrassi: The Next Generation on Tubi.

