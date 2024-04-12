5 sci-fi movies on Netflix you need to watch in April 2024

April will be a huge month for sci-fi on Netflix with the release of Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver. The film is the second half of Zack Snyder’s epic space opera and streams on Netflix on April 19, 2024. Rebel Moon fans will also get to see Snyder’s R-rated cut of the movies, similar to how the filmmaker released his “Snyder cut” for The Justice League.

Before Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver arrives, we recommend these five other sci-fi movies that are available to stream on Netflix and deserve your time. Our picks include the first film of a famous young adult trilogy and a multiversal adventure that won Best Picture.

The Hunger Games (2012)

Many actors become international superstars thanks to roles in adaptations based on beloved novels. It happened to Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson in Twilight, along with Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint in the Harry Potter franchise. In 2012, Jennifer Lawrence began her ascent to Hollywood royalty with her role as Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games. Based on Suzanne Collins’s dystopian novels, The Hunger Games brings audiences into the postapocalyptic world of Panem.

Every year, Panem’s 12 districts select one boy and one girl, called “tributes,” to compete i n the Hunger Games, a televised fight to the death. Katniss Everdeen (Lawrence) is District 12’s tribute after she volunteers to compete in place of her younger sister. Katniss has a legitimate shot to win because of her elite hunting skills and resourcefulness.

With so much bloodshed, does anyone really win? Despite its young adult source material, The Hunger Games does not hold back in showing brutality and ruthlessness within the games. The action and violence elevate The Hunger Games from a young adult story to an all-encompassing film about power, love, and rebellion.

Glass (2019)

With most M. Night Shyamalan movies, you can expect supernatural entities and plot twists. Glass is no different, as it follows the Shyamalan formula to a tee. As the final installment in the Unbreakable trilogy, Glass brings together the three most important characters from the previous two installments: Kevin Wendell Crumb (James McAvoy), David Dunn (Bruce Willis), and Elijah Price.

All three superhumans are captured and imprisoned by Dr. Ellie Staple (Sarah Paulson), who plans to prove that the three men are mortals. Yet, three superhumans under one roof will most certainly lead to conflict that culminates in an epic showdown showcasing their gifts. Glass is the weakest entry in the trilogy, however, the payoffs are extremely satisfying, as Shyamalan does an adequate job of tying up every loose end.

Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022)

Sci-fi genre stories typically do not win the Oscars’ top prize. That’s why Everything Everywhere All at Once (or EEAAO) winning Best Picture is one of the coolest decisions ever made by the Academy. Written and directed by The Daniels, EEAAO centers on Evelyn Quan Wang, a gloomy and disgruntled laundromat owner who is in a lifeless marriage with Waymond (Ke Huy Quan) and a complicated relationship with her daughter, Joy (Stephanie Hsu).

While being audited by the IRS, Evelyn is visited by Alpha Waymond, an alternate version of Waymond from another parallel world. Alpha Waymond needs Evelyn’s help to save the multiverse. Once again, EEAAO winning Best Picture despite having a stoner comedy premise is truly remarkable. The absurdist dramedy tugs at your heartstrings and breathes life into themes of immigration, family, and love.

Ender’s Game (2013)

The “book is better” crowd will win the Ender’s Game argument. Orson Scott Card’s book works better than Gavin Hood’s 2013 feature film. Yet, the film adaptation of Ender’s Game still has some redeeming qualities, including striking visuals, action-packed sequences, and impressive special effects.

Set in the future, Earth is attacked by a group of aggressive aliens known as Formics. The invasion failed due to the actions of Mazer Rackham (Ben Kingsley). Fifty years later, humanity is not taking any chances, so the International Military is recruiting gifted boys and girls to train and prepare for the next invasion. One of these boys is the intelligent and passive Ender Wiggin (Asa Butterfield). Because of his expertise in battle strategies, Ender could be the one to save the human race. However, Ender must decide if he will do what’s necessary to protect humanity, even if that means becoming a killer.

Battleship (2012)

Upon its release in 2012, Battleship was destroyed by critics. The film based on the Hasbro board game tanked at the box office, becoming one of the biggest flops of all time. Battleship (and John Carter) effectively ended Taylor Kitsch’s career as a leading man. Yet upon further examination, Battleship is not a bad movie. Lt. Alex Hopper (Kitsch) is working aboard the USS John Paul Jones when alien spaceships invade Earth near Hawaii. The extraterrestrial creatures are not peaceful, opening fire on neighboring battleships as they attempt to steal Earth’s resources.

The only thing stopping the end of civilization are American and Japanese troops stationed on the few remaining battleships. Again, Battleship is not a great movie, but it does not deserve to be lumped into the “worst films of all time” discussion. The action sequences are solid, and the visuals are impressive. Embrace the escapist nature of Battleship.

