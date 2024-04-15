One of the things that’s become clear with the recent arrival of Hulu on Disney+ is that the former is more of a real streamer than the latter. If you want sci-fi movies on Disney+, there aren’t many options beyond Star Wars and a handful of live-action movies that were produced by Disney itself. Hulu, on the other hand, can pull from 20th Century Fox’s R-rated sci-fi flicks like Alien and Predator, while also adding an assortment of modern science fiction movies from other studios.

To make things easier for you, we’ve put together this list of the three sci-fi movies on Hulu that you need to watch in April. Only one of the three films is on loan from a rival studio, which means that it won’t be around on Hulu in May. But all three are going to give you the science fiction fix that you need.

The Fifth Element (1997)

What is the fifth element? A better question might be “who is the fifth element?” The answer to both questions is Leeloo (Milla Jovovich), a recently resurrected woman who is initially very confused about where she is and what she’s supposed to be doing. The Fifth Element almost immediately throws Leeloo on a collision path with Korben Dallas (Die Hard‘s Bruce Willis), a former soldier who is understandably infatuated by her beauty.

Although Korben is initially reluctant, he is called out of retirement to help save Earth from the Great Evil. That is also Leeloo’s mission, and the two find themselves working together toward their shared goal. However, humanity has already been betrayed by Jean-Baptiste Emanuel Zorg (Gary Oldman), a man who wants the Great Evil to win. And it may be too late to stop Evil from claiming its ultimate victory.

Watch The Fifth Element on Hulu.

Pacific Rim (2013)

Guillermo del Toro’s Pacific Rim is only making a cameo on Hulu this month before leaving on April 30. But there should be more than enough time to catch one of the best giant monster flicks of the century. The Kaiju in question are creatures from an alien world who have traveled to Earth via portals in the ocean. And the only effective deterrent that humanity has against the Kaiju are Jaegers, giant freakin’ robot mechs that require two human pilots who can operate them in sync.

Raleigh Becket (Charlie Hunnam) is the only one who has ever briefly piloted a Jaeger by himself. But he only did that because his co-pilot — who was also his brother, Yancy (Diego Klattenhoff) — died during their last mission. Marshal Stacker Pentecost (Idris Elba) pulls Raleigh out of retirement because the Kaiju are winning the war and he needs every pilot he can get. If Raleigh can’t find a new co-pilot who is “drift compatible,” then there may not be enough Jaegers left to defend humanity during Earth’s darkest hours.

Watch Pacific Rim on Hulu.

The Watch (2012)

From most of the promotional pictures of The Watch, you’d probably think that this is just another Ben Stiller and Vince Vaughn comedy with Jonah Hill as their sidekick. That’s not too far off from the truth, but this comedy is also a sci-fi story. Following the murder of his friend, Evan Trautwig (Ben Stiller) resolves to take protecting his neighborhood into his own hands. That’s why Evan forms a neighborhood watch with Robert McAllister (Vaughn), Franklin Fawcett (Hill), and Jamarcus Perkins (Richard Ayoade).

As wannabe cops go, this group is pathetic. But they may also be the only thing that’s standing between humanity and an alien invasion that has already placed sleeper agents on Earth.

Watch The Watch on Hulu.

