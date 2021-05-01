Through the lens of worlds that don’t exist, science fiction can teach us poignant truths about the real one. Writers and directors can also use sci-fi to look at less fantastic genres like comedy, drama, and romance in new ways. And of course, there’s always the option of creating pure escapism, like treating viewers to a conflict in which robots who transform into cars fight robots who transform into planes or dropping an elite squad of soldiers into a jungle to get picked off by an intergalactic trophy hunter. No matter what kind of sci-fi is your favorite, Hulu has something for you. We’ve gone through all the sci-fi flicks the service has to offer to find you all the best of every stripe.

If you’re curious about what’s available in science fiction on other streaming services, we also have guides for the best sci-fi movies on Netflix as well as the best sci-fi movies on Amazon Prime Video.

Little Fish (2020)

Little Fish is not your average dystopian plague story. Rather than searching for cures for flesh-eating chemical weapons or fighting off hordes of brain-eating zombies, the characters of Little Fish are under siege from N.I.A. — a virus that devours its victims’ memories. Musicians can’t play their instruments, pilots can’t fly, and sailors can’t sail. While we get an idea of how the world as a whole is collapsing beneath the weight of the epidemic, the movie’s focus is on the heartbreaking story of Emma (Olivia Cooke) and Jude (Jack O’Connell), who struggle to hold together their relationship as the virus beings chipping away at Jude’s memories of their life together. With echoes from Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind and Never Let Me Go, Little Fish hits Hulu on Friday, May 7, and it promises to leave no eyes dry.

Rotten Tomatoes: 91%

Stars: Olivia Cooke, Jack O’Connell, Soko

Director: Chad Hartigan

Rated: Unrated

Runtime: 101 minutes

Arrival (2016)

If one day the aliens show up, what are we going to do? Well, unless we want a repeat performance of Independence Day, we’re going to have to talk to them, and that’s part of what makes up the core of 2016’s visually stunning sci-fi drama Arrival. Amy Adams stars as linguistics professor Louise Banks, who is tapped to help the world figure out what the mysterious visitors are saying and, more importantly, what we should say back. Transcending questions of space and aliens to examine humanity itself, Arrival is a must-watch for any fan of science fiction, or just any fan of great movies.

Rotten Tomatoes: 94%

Stars: Amy Adams, Jeremy Renner, Forest Whitaker

Director: Denis Villeneuve

Rated: PG-13

Runtime: 116 minutes

Predator (1987)

What can we say that hasn’t already been said about this bloody fusion of action, horror, and sci-fi that proved to be one of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s signature films? Well, among other things, in spite of being the movie that made famous the phrase “I ain’t got time to bleed,” it sure finds the time before the end. Schwarzenegger stars as Dutch, the head of a team of elite mercenaries tasked with rescuing a foreign cabinet minister from a Central American jungle, or so they think. While they eventually learn their CIA tag-a-long, Dillon (Carl Weathers), is lying to them about their mission, their real problem proves to be the alien hunter who’s picking them off one by one purely for sport. If for some reason you’ve never seen Predator, you really need to fix that. It’s suspenseful, filled with classic Schwarzenegger moments, and holds up exceptionally well in spite of the decades of special effects innovation that followed. Not to mention that with Jesse Ventura playing one of Dutch’s soldiers, after you watch it you can brag that you saw not one but two future American governors fight an alien in the jungle.

Rotten Tomatoes: 81%

Stars: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Carl Weathers, Kevin Peter Hall, Jesse Ventura

Director: John McTiernan

Rated: R

Runtime: 107 minutes

The Iron Giant (1999)

Some of the best movies are the ones parents can watch with their children, while proving entertaining and powerful to both. Based on Ted Hughes’ 1968 novel, The Iron Giant is the kind of great film no mom or dad will have to yawn through to humor their kids. The Iron Giant‘s titular 50-foot-tall robot, voiced by Vin Diesel, crashes outside Rockwell, Maine, one night in the late ’50s. The young Hogarth (Eli Marienthal) finds a friend in the robot. If it’s up to Kent Mansley (Christopher McDonald), however, they won’t be friends for long. The paranoid covert agent is looking for a way to destroy the benevolent robot. As emotional as it is poignant, The Iron Giant is a triumph in animated filmmaking.

Rotten Tomatoes: 96%

Stars: Eli Marienthal, Harry Connick Jr., Jennifer Aniston

Director: Brad Bird

Rated: PG

Runtime: 86 minutes

Boss Level (2021)

Every morning is the same morning for Roy Pulver (Frank Grillo) in Boss Level, and each of those mornings he wakes up to the same assassin burying a machete in his headboard and a small army of colorful killers waiting for him outside. No matter what he does, Roy can’t manage to survive past 12:47 p.m., and that doesn’t change until a clue from his estranged wife puts him on the right path. Time loop movies are nothing new. Films like Groundhog Day, Edge of Tomorrow, and even Hulu’s own Palm Springs have turned the idea of living the same day over and over again into a subgenre all of its own. What sets Boss Level apart is the dark humor and perfectly over-the-top violence with which the story is told. It’s an action-packed and fun way to spend an hour and a half, with lots of blood and lots of laughs.

Rotten Tomatoes: 76%

Stars: Frank Grillo, Mel Gibson, Naomi Watts

Director: Joe Carnahan

Rated: TV-MA

Runtime: 94 minutes

Save Yourselves! (2020)

The 2020 Hulu original Save Yourselves! is one of the funniest and most timely sci-fi films you’ll ever see. Su and Jack are desperate to curb their shared addictions to the internet and social media. When a friend offers them the use of his wilderness cabin, they think they’ve finally found an opportunity to unplug. Unfortunately, because the pair are cut off from the rest of the world, when fuzzy, watermelon-sized aliens — which they refer to as “poofs” — start falling from the sky, they have no idea it’s happening until the poofs start filling the place.

Rotten Tomatoes: 89%

Stars: Sunita Mani, John Reynolds, Ben Sinclair

Director: Alex Huston Fischer, Eleanor Wilson

Rated: R

Runtime: 93 minutes

Dredd (2012)

Anyone who suffered through 1995’s Judge Dredd should be forgiven if they feel hesitant about giving 2012’s Dredd a try, but the reboot is a much different kind of movie. As satirical as the 2000 AD comic strips upon which it’s based, most of the film’s 95 minutes take place in a massive slum tower with the ultraviolent Judge Dredd (Karl Urban) pursuing the ruthless drug lord Ma-Ma (Lena Headey). Unapologetically violent and stylized, Dredd is a worthy adaptation of its source material and a great introduction to the character for the uninitiated.

Rotten Tomatoes: 79%

Stars: Karl Urban, Olivia Thirlby, Lena Headey

Director: Pete Travis

Rated: R

Runtime: 95 minutes

The Shape of Water (2017)

More romantic and tender than any of Guillermo del Toro’s other films, The Shape of Water is arguably his most visually unique creation as well. The film tells the story of Elisa (Sally Hawkins), a mute woman judged harshly by just about everyone she meets because of her disability. When Elisa gets a job as a cleaning woman at a clandestine government lab, she meets someone who looks at her like no one else — but he’s an amphibian creature imprisoned in the lab and subjected to horrible experiments. This unconventional love story was nominated for 13 Oscars and took home four of them, and when you watch it, you’ll find out why.

Rotten Tomatoes: 92%

Stars: Sally Hawkins, Octavia Spencer, Michael Shannon

Director: Guillermo del Toro

Rated: R

Runtime: 123 minutes

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)

Few Star Trek films come close to the level of drama and suspense of the classic Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan. A transplant from a 1967 episode of Star Trek: The Original Series called Space Seed, Ricardo Montalban reprises the role of one of the most ruthless villains in Trek history — Khan Noonien Singh, a genetically enhanced tyrant from the late 20th century who blames James Kirk (William Shatner) for the death of his wife and his years spent on a desolate planet. With a portrayal of a ship-to-ship duel that has yet to be improved upon in Trek lore and a powerful ending, The Wrath of Khan is some of the best the franchise has to offer.

Rotten Tomatoes: 87%

Stars: William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy, DeForest Kelley, Ricardo Montalban

Director: Nicholas Meyer

Rated: PG

Runtime: 113 minutes

Coherence (2013)

Sometimes a movie’s concept is such that it’s best to go in knowing as little as possible. The 2013 sci-fi thriller Coherence is such an animal. At first, nothing appears to be from the world of the fantastic at a get-together between friends, but then the story gets more interesting after a comet passes overhead. In the wake of the comet, strange and unexplainable things begin happening to the characters, and their normal dinner party turns into a surreal mystery. If you enjoy a story that challenges you to figure it out until the very end, Coherence is definitely for you.

Rotten Tomatoes: 88%

Stars: Emily Baldoni, Maury Sterling, Nicholas Brendon

Director: James Ward Byrkit

Rated: NR

Runtime: 89 minutes

Bumblebee (2018)

Sometimes less is more. In the case of 2018’s Bumblebee — focusing on the titular Autobot rather than a whole bunch of them — it’s a lot more. When Charlie Watson (Hailee Steinfeld) gets a yellow Volkswagen Beetle for her 18th birthday, she has no idea she’s taking home the first of the Cybertron’s Autobot resistance to reach Earth. Unfortunately, the Autobot, whom Charlie soon names Bumblebee, has no idea either. More emotionally tangible than the previous live-action Transformers films and giving audiences a much more coherent storyline, Bumblebee is an exciting, family-friendly gem.

Rotten Tomatoes: 91%

Stars: Hailee Steinfeld, Jorge Lendeborg Jr., John Cena

Director: Travis Knight

Rated: PG-13

Runtime: 114 minutes

