Netflix releases first look at Liam Hemsworth’s Geralt in The Witcher season 4

There is a new Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher season 4. Netflix released the first look at Liam Hemsworth’s Geralt in the upcoming season of the popular Netflix TV series.

Production on season 4 is underway in the U.K. (Netflix has also renewed the series for a fifth and final season). Seasons 4 and 5 will be shot back-to-back. The final two seasons will cover the final three books in Andrzej Sapkowski’s series: Baptism of Fire, The Tower of the Swallow, and Lady of the Lake.

“As a Witcher fan, I’m over the moon about the opportunity to play Geralt of Rivia,” Hemsworth said in a statement. “Henry Cavill has been an incredible Geralt, and I’m honored that he’s handing me the reins and allowing me to take up the White Wolf’s blades for the next chapter of his adventure. Henry, I’ve been a fan of yours for years and was inspired by what you brought to this beloved character. I may have some big boots to fill, but I’m truly excited to be stepping into The Witcher world.”

As mentioned, Hemsworth replaces Cavill, who played Geralt for the first three seasons before exiting the series in October 2022. “As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam’s take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men,” Cavill wrote on Instagram.

Cavill’s shocking departure coincided with his return as Superman in the DC films. Cavill famously appeared as Superman in Black Adam’s mid-credits scene. However, Cavill’s short return lasted until December 2022, when the Argylle actor revealed he would not wear the iconic red cape in James Gunn’s new DC Universe (DCU).

At the end of The Witcher season 3, Geralt, Yennefer (Anya Chalotra), and Ciri (Freya Allan) have been separated again as war devastates the Continent. The trio will have to lead a group of outsiders to survive and find each other. Besides Hemsworth, one of the other notable additions to the season 4 cast is Laurence Fishburne as fan-favorite Regis, a world-wise barber-surgeon with a mysterious past.

The Witcher season 4 does not have a release date. Seasons 1 through 3 are available to stream on Netflix.

