 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Netflix’s most popular show right now is causing a war of words. What’s the deal?

By
Two brothers sit on the couch in Monsters.
Miles Crist / Netflix

It’s a war of words between the Menendez brothers and the cast of Ryan Murphy’s Netflix series Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story.

Over the weekend, Erik Menendez slammed Murphy’s new series in a statement posted to his wife Tammi Menendez’s X (formerly Twitter) account.

Recommended Videos

“I believed we had moved beyond the lies and ruinous character portrayals of Lyle, creating a caricature of Lyle rooted in horrible and blatant lies rampant in the show. I can only believe they were done so on purpose,” Menendez wrote in his statement. “It is with a heavy heart that I say, I believe Ryan Murphy cannot be this naïve and inaccurate about the facts of our lives so as to do this without bad intent.”

Related

Erik&#39;s response to the Netflix&#39;s series.#NetflixMonsters #Netflix #RyanMurphy pic.twitter.com/Xz1waxA2u3

&mdash; Tammi Menendez (@TammiMenendez1) September 20, 2024

While speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Murphy responded to Menedez’s criticism, pondering why the incarcerated brother would issue a statement “without having seen the show.”

“The thing that I find interesting that he doesn’t mention in his quote is if you watch the show, I would say 60 to 65% of our show in the scripts center around the abuse and what they claim happened to them,” Murphy said. “And we do it very carefully, and we give them their day in court, and they talk openly about it.”

One of the most controversial storylines in Monsters involves an incestual connection between the two brothers. One scene shows the brothers sharing an intimate moment in the shower. Murphy notes that his show is based on the viewpoints and theories of those involved in the case, including journalist Dominick Dunne.

Nathan Lane, who plays Dunne, said Menendez should “probably see it” before speaking out again.

Cooper Koch, who plays Erik in the series, empathizes with the real-life Erik because of the difficulty of watching the worst moment of your life transpire in a television series.

“I sympathize with him; I empathize with him. I get it,” Koch said via Variety. “I understand how difficult it would be to have the worst part of your life be televised for millions of people to see. It’s so exposing. I understand how he feels, and I stand by him. In terms of approaching him and approaching the part, I just really wanted to do as much research and dig really deep into myself to really portray him with integrity and just be as authentic as possible to support him and also to support his family and all the people who stand with him.”

Monsters is currently the most popular show on Netflix.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Netflix’s best TV show right now is this riveting 2020 British crime drama
Two men wearing black hoodies and masked, one wielding a mallet and the other a hammer in a scene from Gangs of London.

TV ain't what it used to be. Whether you think it's better or worse, what's undeniable is that the era of streaming has brought with it an abundance of shows to choose from, many of which have received great reviews. Even if you just look at all the great shows on Netflix, it can be hard to pick just one that's worth your time.

If you're browsing through Netflix and unsure where you should turn, then we've got you covered. Gangs of London is not a Netflix original, but it's undeniably one of the best shows available on the surface. It tells the story of the power vacuum that's created when the head of one of London's most powerful crime families is assassinated. Here are four reasons it's the perfect show to check out on the service.
It's the rare modern crime show that acknowledges the world's complexities

Read more
Netflix’s next 2024 streaming hit now has an unsettling teaser and a release date
Logo for Netflix's Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menéndez Story.

The next installment of Ryan Murphy's Monster anthology series will spotlight the Menendez brothers and the murder case that changed their lives.

Netflix revealed that Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story will stream on September 19, 2024. The series follows Lyle and Erik Menendez, two brothers who murdered their parents in August 1989 inside their Beverly Hills home. Monsters will explore the circumstances surrounding the murders, including the subsequent trial that resulted in life sentences for both brothers. While prosecutors argued the boys wanted to inherit their parents' fortune, Lyle and Erik argued years of parental abuse led them to commit the murders.

Read more
One of 2024’s most acclaimed shows is now on Netflix. Here’s why you should watch it
Three people stand on a roof in Interview with the Vampire.

You know how some shows are huge on social media but they don't seem to have such a large footprint in the outside world? Well, AMC's Interview with the Vampire is one such show. Based on Anne Rice's famous book series and primarily set in the 1910s, the show follows the charismatic yet cunning vampire Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid), who seduces and eventually turns the affluent Black man Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson). As in the novel, the story is framed as an interview Louis gives to a journalist in 1973.

The show is the second major adaptation of Rice's novel after the 1994 Neil Jordan version starring Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt. However, it's an infinitely superior adaptation, showcasing the complex and changing dynamic between the two tortured vampires. Interview with the Vampire doesn't have the mass audience it deserves, but things will soon change, as the show is coming to Netflix this August, where it will hopefully find a larger audience. If you're still on the fence about whether to watch it, here are four reasons why you shouldn't miss this terrific Gothic romance.
The lead actors are amazing

Read more