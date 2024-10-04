 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

The Rings of Power renewal update: Will LOTR series receive a season 3?

By
Sauron stands near Galadriel in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2.
Ben Rothstein / Prime Video

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power just concluded its fantastic second season with an epic battle that alters the future of Middle-earth. Naturally, the finale sets up a third season. However, Amazon has yet to renew the prequel series. Per a recent report in The Hollywood Reporter, more Rings of Power is coming to the streamer.

Amazon is “on the verge” of renewing The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power for a third season. Showrunners JD Payne and Patrick McKay have reportedly been preparing season 3’s story even without an official renewal. Payne and McKay have reportedly established a writers’ room for the third season. In February, Payne and McKay inked new three-year deals to remain with Amazon MGM Studios.

Recommended Videos

The renewal speculation comes on the heels of Prime Video’s UK Upfront presentation in London, where Amazon MGM Studios praised The Rings of Power and brought several cast members on stage. THR believes an official renewal will likely be announced this month.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power | Season 2 – SDCC Trailer | Prime Video

The Rings of Power season 2 has primarily focused on Sauron (Charlie Vickers) and his ascension within Middle-earth. Sauron changes disguises in season 2, switching from Halbrand to Annatar, the “Lord of Gifts.” As Annatar, Sauron persuades Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards) to make nine more Rings of Power for Dwarves and Men. Sensing Sauron’s presence, Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), Elrond (Robert Aramayo), and the rest of the Elven kingdom prepare for battle against the Dark Lord.

At the London upfront, Amazon Studios CEO Jennifer Salke revealed The Rings of Power season 2 generated over 55 million viewers. Salke expects the season to reach season 1’s viewership of 150 million. Per Nielsen data, season 1 reached over 1 billion minutes viewed during the week of the season 2 premiere, down from the 1.3 billion for season 1’s premiere.

All episodes in season 2 are now streaming on Prime Video.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Netflix unveils first look at the ‘bigger and more twisted’ Wednesday season 2
Jenna Ortega lays on the ground and stares over her shoulder.

During Geeked Week 2024, Netflix released a special first look at Wednesday season 2.

The behind-the-scenes video highlights the cast and crew working on Wednesday season 2, which is currently filming. Catherine Zeta-Jones, who plays Wednesday's mother, Morticia Addams, vows that season 2 will be "bigger and more twisted than you can ever imagine." Many of the snippets feature Jenna Ortega's Wednesday Addams navigating her way through Nevermore Academy.

Read more
Prepare for more bloodshed and madness in the Squid Game season 2 teaser
Two men sit at a table with one of them holding a gun.

The deadly competition has only just begun in Squid Game season 2.

Netflix revealed the first teaser for the upcoming season during Geeked Week 2024. The footage marks the return of Seong Gi-hun (Emmy winner Lee Jung-Jae), who finds himself back in the game as Player 456, complete with his green tracksuit. Meanwhile, the pink soldiers prepare to face the contestants, and the Front Man (Lee Byung-hun) takes his post to call all the shots.

Read more
Denis Villeneuve plans to make Dune 3, refuses to call it a trilogy
Paul and Chani looking at each other in Dune: Part Two.

Denis Villeneuve has mapped out his exit from Arrakis. The filmmaker plans to make a third and final Dune film called Dune Messiah. Though Messiah is considered Dune 3, Villeneuve refuses to call his adaptations a trilogy.
"It's important that people understand that for me, it was really a diptych," Villeneuve said in a new interview with Vanity Fair. "It was really a pair of movies that will be the adaptation of the first book. That's done, and that's finished. If I do a third one, which is in the writing process, it's not like a trilogy. It's strange to say that, but if I go back there, it’s to do something that feels different and has its own identity."

Villeneuve has been very open about wanting to make Dune Messiah. Written by Frank Herbert, Dune Messiah takes place 12 years after the events of Dune, with Emperor Paul "Muad'Dib" Atreides struggling to grasp the effects of a jihad that has killed 61 million people. How does Villeneuve plan to handle a major time jump with his cast?

Read more