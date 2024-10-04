The Rings of Power renewal update: Will LOTR series receive a season 3?

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power just concluded its fantastic second season with an epic battle that alters the future of Middle-earth. Naturally, the finale sets up a third season. However, Amazon has yet to renew the prequel series. Per a recent report in The Hollywood Reporter, more Rings of Power is coming to the streamer.

Amazon is “on the verge” of renewing The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power for a third season. Showrunners JD Payne and Patrick McKay have reportedly been preparing season 3’s story even without an official renewal. Payne and McKay have reportedly established a writers’ room for the third season. In February, Payne and McKay inked new three-year deals to remain with Amazon MGM Studios.

Recommended Videos