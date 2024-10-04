The Rings of Power renewal update: Will LOTR series receive a season 3?

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power just concluded its fantastic second season with an epic battle that alters the future of Middle-earth. Naturally, the finale sets up a third season. However, Amazon has yet to renew the prequel series. Per a recent report in The Hollywood Reporter, more Rings of Power is coming to the streamer.
Amazon is “on the verge” of renewing The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power for a third season. Showrunners JD Payne and Patrick McKay have reportedly been preparing season 3’s story even without an official renewal. Payne and McKay have reportedly established a writers’ room for the third season. In February, Payne and McKay inked new three-year deals to remain with Amazon MGM Studios.
The renewal speculation comes on the heels of Prime Video’s UK Upfront presentation in London, where Amazon MGM Studios praised The Rings of Power and brought several cast members on stage. THR believes an official renewal will likely be announced this month.
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power | Season 2 – SDCC Trailer | Prime Video
The Rings of Power season 2 has primarily focused on Sauron (Charlie Vickers) and his ascension within Middle-earth. Sauron changes disguises in season 2, switching from Halbrand to Annatar, the “Lord of Gifts.” As Annatar, Sauron persuades Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards) to make nine more Rings of Power for Dwarves and Men. Sensing Sauron’s presence, Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), Elrond (Robert Aramayo), and the rest of the Elven kingdom prepare for battle against the Dark Lord.
At the London upfront, Amazon Studios CEO Jennifer Salke revealed The Rings of Power season 2 generated over 55 million viewers. Salke expects the season to reach season 1’s viewership of 150 million. Per Nielsen data, season 1 reached over 1 billion minutes viewed during the week of the season 2 premiere, down from the 1.3 billion for season 1’s premiere.
All episodes in season 2 are now streaming on Prime Video.