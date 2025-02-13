The Rings Of Power renewed for season 3, time jump confirmed

There will be more adventures in Middle-earth’s Second Age. Prime Video announced Thursday that The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has been renewed for a third season.

The season 3 renewal was expected, with Prime Video reporting that the series has garnered over 170 million viewers worldwide.

The Rings of Power season 3 is in pre-production and will film at Shepperton Studios in the UK this spring. Furthermore, Prime Video announced three directors — including Charlotte Brändström, Sanaa Hamri, and Stefan Schwartz — will be part of season 3. Brändström and Hamri previously directed past episodes of The Rings of Power.

Season 3 will include a time jump. Per Prime Video’s logline, “Jumping forward several years from the events of season 2, season 3 takes place at the height of the War of the Elves and Sauron, as the Dark Lord seeks to craft the One Ring that will give him the edge he needs to win the war and conquer all Middle-earth at last.”

Set thousands of years before the events of Lord of the Rings, The Rings of Power explores Middle-earth’s Second Age, which includes seminal events such as the fall of Númenor, the forging of the Rings of Power, and Sauron’s rise to power.

The Rings of Power’s ensemble cast includes Morfydd Clark, Charlie Vickers, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Maxim Baldry, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sam Hazeldine, Ema Horvath, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Benjamin Walker, and Daniel Weyman.

The Rings of Power was developed for television by showrunners and executive producers J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay. Stream the first two seasons of The Rings of Power on Prime Video.