What’s new on Amazon Prime Video in September 2020

If you find yourself with some time to catch up on movies and TV, or if you’re eager to make use of that new Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Prime Video regularly adds fresh content, giving subscribers plenty of new and interesting things to watch each month.

Below, you’ll find the full list of everything that’s new on Amazon Prime Video in both August and September, with our recommendations in boldface. If you’re still not sure what to watch, we have a list of the best movies streaming on Amazon, as well as a list of the best TV shows streaming on Amazon, to help you choose. If Amazon isn’t your only go-to streaming service, we’ve also got helpful articles on what’s best on Netflix and the best films on HBO.

Our top picks for September

The Boys

“Never meet your heroes.” Amazon Prime’s adaptation of Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson’s dark comic book series, The Boys, has never seemed more timely. The show follows Billy Butcher (Karl Urban), Hughie Campbell (Jack Quaid), and the rest of their group as they try to take down the corrupt superhero team known as The Seven. Last season ended with The Boys on the run, as Antony Starr’s terrifying Homelander revealed to Butcher that his long-missing wife, Becca (Shantel VanSanten), has been raising Homelander’s son for the last eight years.

Butcher is still MIA when season 2 begins, as the Boys regroup and Homelander consolidates his power. However, Homelander has two new rivals this season: Vought CEO Stan Edgar, as played by the incomparable Giancarlo Esposito, and Stormfront (Aya Cash), a heroine who may be even more twisted than Homelander himself. When Butcher finally returns, the proverbial bleep is gonna hit the fan, and we wouldn’t have it any other way.

The Boys on Amazon Video

Utopia

There are no superheroes in Utopia, but the heroes of Amazon Prime’s upcoming original series may soon wish there were. The series is based upon a British drama with the same name, which features a wildly popular comic called Utopia within the world of the show. While the Utopia comic has been uncommonly prophetic, a group of fans soon discovers that the conspiracy depicted in the comic book is all too real. Somehow, this motley group needs to find a way to save themselves and the entire planet from a pandemic. John Cusack, Rainn Wilson, and Sasha Lane lead the impressive cast of Utopia, which may prove to be Prime’s sleeper hit of the month.

Utopia on Amazon Video

TV

September 1

A Chef’s Life season 1 — PBS Living

Cedar Cove season 1 — Hallmark Movies Now

Codename: Kids Next Door season 1 — Boomerang

George Gently season 1 — Acorn TV

Hero Elementary season 1 — PBS Kids

How to Become a SuperStar Student, 2nd Edition season 1 — The Great Courses

I’m Dying Up Here season 1 — Showtime

Keeping Faith season 1 — Acorn TV

Last Hope with Troy Dunn season 1 — UP Faith & Family

Nazi Mega Weapons season 1 — PBS Documentaries

Stuck With You season 1 — Urban Movie Channel

Texas Metal season 1 — MotorTrend on Demand

The Blood Pact season 1 — PBS Masterpiece

The Bureau season 1 — Sundance Now

The Celtic World season 1 — The Great Courses

The Crimson Field season 1 — PBS Masterpiece

The Jack Benny Show season 1 — Best TV Ever

The Roy Rogers TV Show season 1 — Best Westerns Ever

Wrong Man season 1 — STARZ

September 4

The Boys season 2 — Amazon Original

September 25

Utopia season 1 — Amazon Original

Movies

September 1

1/1 (2018)

1 Million Happy Nows (2018)

A Birder’s Guide to Everything (2014)

Abe & Phil’s Last Poker Game (2018)

Addicted to Fresno (2015)

Alex Cross (2012)

American Dragons (1998)

Bachelor Lions (2020)

Barney Thomson (2016)

Beach Party (1963)

Bewitched (2005)

Big Time (1988)

Bitter Melon (2018)

Bully (2019)

C.O.G. (2013)

Carrington (1995)

Casino Royale (2006)

Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977)

Dark Matter (2007)

De-Lovely (2004)

Defense of the Realm (1986)

Die, Monster, Die! (1965)

Don’t Talk to Irene (2018)

Dr. Goldfoot and the Bikini Machine (1965)

Eaten By Lions (2020)

Employee of the Month (2006)

Enemy Within (2019)

Extreme Justice (1993)

Face 2 Face (2017)

Gas-s-s-s (1970)

I’d Like to Be Alone Now (2019)

I’m Not Here (2019)

Kart Racer (2003)

Kramer vs. Kramer (1979)

Lakeview Terrace (2008)

Lord Love a Duck (1966)

Man of La Mancha (1972)

Microbe and Gasoline (2016)

Miss Nobody (2010)

Muscle Beach Party (1964)

Music Within (2007)

No Way to Live (2017)

Patriots Day (2017)

Rambo (2008)

Sex and the City: The Movie (2008)

Sex and the City 2 (2010)

Slash (2007)

Slow Burn (2007)

Snapshots (2018)

Sunlight Jr. (2013)

The Bank Job (2008)

The Billion Dollar Hobo (1977)

The Birdcage (1997)

The Dunning Man (2018)

The Festival (2019)

The Go-Getters (2018)

The Graduate (1967)

The Hanoi Hilton (1987)

The Haunted Palace (1963)

The House On Carroll Street (1988)

The Last House On the Left (1972)

The Mechanic (1972)

The Ring Thing (2018)

The Video Dead (1986)

The Visitors (1972)

The Weight Of Water (2002)

The White Bus (1967)

The Woods (2006)

The Yes Men (2004)

To Keep the Light (2018)

The Turkey Bowl (2019)

Twice-Told Tales (1963)

Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls (2007)

Warrior Road (2017)

Weather Girl (2009)

What Children Do (2018)

What If It Works? (2018)

Whoever Slew Auntie Roo? (1972)

Yongary: Monster From The Deep (1967)

Zoom (2016)

September 2

Hell On the Border (2019)

September 4

Dino Dana the Movie — Amazon Original (2020)

September 16

Blackbird (2020)

September 18

All In: The Fight for Democracy — Amazon Original (2020)

Gemini Man (2019)

September 22

The Addams Family (2019)

September 25

Judy (2019)

September 28

Force of Nature (2020)

Inherit the Viper (2020)

September 29

Trauma Center (2019)

New on Amazon Prime Video in August

If you missed our recap of everything arriving on Amazon in August, you can find it below.

TV

August 1

Beverly Hillbillies season 1 — Best TV Ever

Beyond Scared Straight season 1 — A&E Crime Central

Bitchin’ Rides season 1 — Motortrend

Blood season 1 — Acorn TV

Californication season 1 — Showtime

Chesapeake Shores season 1 — Hallmark Movies Now

Dusty’s Trail season 1 — Best Westerns Ever

Fifth Ward season 1 — Urban Movie Channel

Ice Road Truckers season 1 — History Vault

Lego Jurassic World: Legend of Isla Nublar season 1

Les Miserables season 1 — PBS Masterpiece

Moveable Feast season 1 — PBS Living

Riviera season 1 — Sundance Now

The Berenstain Bears season 1 — PBS Kids

The Teacher season 1 — PBS Masterpiece

August 7

Jessy & Nessy season 1B — Amazon Original

August 14

World’s Toughest Race: Eco Challenge Fiji season 1 — Amazon Original

August 21

Clifford season 2B — Amazon Original

August 28

Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys — Amazon Original

Movies

August 1

3:10 to Yuma (2007)

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)

Inception (2010)

Margin Call (2011)

My Bloody Valentine (1981)

Rain Man (1988)

Rustlers’ Rhapsody (1985)

Safe (2012)

Something’s Gotta Give (2003)

Spare Parts (2015)

Spider-Man 3 (2007)

Steel Magnolias (1989)

The Holiday (2006)

Top Gun (1986)

August 3

Dora and The Lost City of Gold (2019)

August 5

Arkansas (2020)

August 6

The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019)

August 10

Capone (2020)

Hard Night Falling (2019)

Lucky Day (2019)

August 14

Bernie The Dolphin 2 (2019)

Master (2017)

August 18

The Cup (2012)

August 21

Chemical Hearts (2020) – Amazon Original

August 22

The Legion (2020)

August 31

Primal (2019)

The Courier (2019)

