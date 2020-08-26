What’s new on HBO and HBO Max and what’s leaving in September 2020

There are plenty of options for compelling television these days, but HBO and its partner streaming service HBO Max have plenty of reasons to hold your attention, including new episodes of popular shows and a multitude of hit movies.
September sees a swath of new and classic movies come to HBO and HBO Max. Whether you’re looking for recent hits like Michael B. Jordan’s Just Mercy or The Invisible Man starring Elisabeth Moss, or older classics like Midnight Run or Fatal Attraction, September offers something for everybody.
September also sees the premiere of Raised by Wolves, a Ridley Scott-produced epic sci-fi drama that centers on two androids who are tasked with raising human children on a mysterious new planet. It’s been billed as part Westworld and part Ex Machina, and with Ridley Scott behind it, it’s sure to be weirdly provocative.
Read on for our list of new titles coming to HBO and HBO Max in September. (Boldface titles signify films and shows we recommend.) Interested in what’s on other streaming services? Be sure to check out our what’s new on Amazon Prime and what’s new on Netflix guides.
Arriving in September
September TBA
- Haute Dog, season 1 premiere
- Mo Willems: Don’t Let the Pigeon Do Storytime!, 2020
- The Great Pottery Throw Down, seasons 1 to 3
- The Murders at White House Farm, season 1 premiere
September 1
- 93Queen, 2018
- All the Right Moves, 1983 (HBO)
- The Astronaut Farmer, 2007 (HBO)
- Badlands, 1973
- Ballmastrz: 9009, 2018
- Bandidas, 2006 (HBO)
- Barnyard, 2006 (HBO)
- The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, 2012 (HBO)
- Black Dynamite, 2012
- Blood Diamond, 2006
- The Bodyguard, 1992
- The Brak Show, 2000
- Butterfield 8, 1960
- Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, 1958
- Caveman, 1981 (HBO)
- Charlotte’s Web, 1973
- The Cider House Rules, 1999 (HBO)
- City of God, 2003 (HBO)
- Clara’s Heart, 1988
- Clerks, 1994 (HBO)
- Cold Creek Manor, 2003 (HBO)
- Congo, 1995 (HBO)
- The Conversation, 1974
- Cop Out, 2010
- The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, 2008 (HBO)
- Date Movie, 2006 (Unrated Version) (HBO)
- Dave, 1993
- The Devil Inside, 2012 (HBO)
- Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood, 2002
- Doctor Who, season 12
- Dog Day Afternoon, 1975
- Dolores Claiborne, 1995
- Election, 1999
- Fatal Attraction, 1987
- Father of the Bride, 1950
- Final Destination 5, 2011 (HBO)
- Flight Of The Phoenix, 2004 (HBO)
- Forensic Files II, season 1
- Going the Distance, 2010
- A Good Year, 2006 (HBO)
- Grease, 1978
- Harlem Nights, 1989
- Harvey Birdman: Attorney at Law, 2000
- Heartbreakers, 2001 (HBO)
- A Hidden Life, 2019 (HBO)
- Honeymoon in Vegas, 1992
- Idlewild, 2006 (HBO)
- Impractical Jokers, seasons 5 to 8
- Impractical Jokers: After Party, 2002
- Impractical Jokers: The Movie, 2020
- Infomercials, 2013
- In Good Company, 2004 (HBO)
- Jackson, 2016
- JFK, 1991
- Joe Pera Talks With You, 2018
- Journey 2: The Mysterious Island, 2012 (HBO)
- Joyful Noise, 2012
- A Kiss Before Dying, 1991 (HBO)
- The Lake House, 2006
- Lassie Come Home, 1943
- Lazor Wulf, season 1
- Lean on Me, 1989
- Life with Father, 1947
- Little, 2019 (HBO)
- Little Women, 1949
- Lost in Space, 1998
- A Man Apart, 2003
- Mao Mao, Heroes of Pure Heart, Episodes 1-30
- Marathon Man, 1976
- The Mexican, 2001
- Miracle Workers, season 1
- Midnight Run, 1988 (HBO)
- Miracle at St. Anna, 2008 (HBO)
- Miss Congeniality, 2000
- Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous, 2005
- Moral Orel, seasons 1 to 3
- Murder by Numbers, 2002
- Netizens, 2018
- Observe and Report, 2009
- Off the Air, 2011
- An Officer and a Gentleman, 1982
- OK K.O.! Let’s Be Heroes, seasons 1 to 3
- The Operative, 2019 (HBO)
- The Outsiders, 1983
- Over the Garden Wall, 2014
- Over The Hedge, 2006 (HBO)
- Point Break, 1991 (HBO)
- Private Benjamin, 1980
- Prometheus, 2012 (HBO)
- PT 109, 1963
- Red Riding Hood, 2011
- The Replacements, 2000
- Replicas, 2019 (HBO)
- Reversal of Fortune, 1990
- A Room with a View, 1986 (HBO)
- Sealab 2021, seasons 1 to 5
- See No Evil, 2006 (HBO)
- Shrek Forever After, 2010
- Sin Cielo, 2018 (HBO)
- The Sitter, 2011 (Unrated Version) (HBO)
- Snakes on a Plane, 2006
- Son of the Mask, 2005
- Squidbillies, seasons 1 to 12
- Star 80, 1983
- Sunrise at Campobello, 1960
- Superjail!, seasons 1 to 4
- Tennessee Johnson, 1942
- Three Kings, 1999
- Tigtone, season 1
- Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!, seasons 1 to 5
- Too Beautiful: Our Right to Fight, 2018
- Two Weeks Notice, 2002
- V for Vendetta, 2006
- Victoria and Abdul, 2017 (HBO)
- The Wedding Singer, 1998
- Wes Craven’s New Nightmare, 1994
- When We Were Kings, 1996 (HBO)
- Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, 1966
- The Wind and the Lion, 1975
- Young Sheldon, seasons 1 to 3
September 3
- Raised by Wolves, season 1 premiere
September 4
- Lo Dejo Cuando Quiera (Aka I Can Quit Whenever I Want), 2019 (HBO)
September 5
- Spies in Disguise, 2019 (HBO)
September 10
- Unpregnant, Film premiere
September 11
- Detention Adventure, season 1
- Huracán (Aka Hurricane), 2019 (HBO)
- Make It Big, Make It Small, season 1
September 12
- Coastal Elites, series premiere (HBO)
September 14
- The Third Day, limited series premiere (HBO)
- We Are Who We Are, drama series premiere (HBO)
September 15
- Re: ZERO, season 2
September 17
- Weston Woods, 2020
September 18
- Habla Now (HBO)
- La Musiquita Por Dentro, 2019 (HBO)
September 19
- The Invisible Man, 2020
September 23
- Agents of Chaos Part 1 (HBO)
- Agents of Chaos Part 2 (HBO)
September 25
- Fandango at the Wall, 2020 (HBO)
September 26
- Just Mercy, 2020 (HBO)
September 27
- Patria, HBO Europe series premiere (HBO)
Leaving HBO and HBO Max in September
September 7
- A Star is Born, 2018 (HBO)
- The Hate U Give, 2018
September 8
- The Oslo Diaries, 2018 (HBO)
September 28
- 24/7 College Football, 2019 (HBO)
September 30
- Alita: Battle Angel, 2019 (HBO)
- Anna, 2019 (HBO)
- Apocalypse Now, 1979 (HBO)
- Armageddon, 1998 (HBO)
- Blade, 1998
- Blazing Saddles, 1974
- Bohemian Rhapsody, 2018 (HBO)
- The Departed, 2006
- The Exorcist, 1973
- Free Willy, 1993
- Grease, 1978
- Gremlins, 1984
- Interview with the Vampire, 1994
- Journey to the Center of the Earth, 2008
- Madagascar, 2005 (HBO)
- Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior, 1983
- Mrs. Doubtfire, 1993 (HBO)
- The Postman Always Rings Twice, 1981
- Saving Private Ryan, 1998
- Shaft, 2019 (HBO)
- Space Jam, 1996
- Superman Returns, 2006
- Troy, 2004
- War of the Worlds, 2005 (HBO)
- Wedding Crashers, 2005
- The Wedding Singer, 1998
- The Wild Bunch, 1969
