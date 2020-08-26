What’s new on HBO and HBO Max and what’s leaving in September 2020

There are plenty of options for compelling television these days, but HBO and its partner streaming service HBO Max have plenty of reasons to hold your attention, including new episodes of popular shows and a multitude of hit movies.

September sees a swath of new and classic movies come to HBO and HBO Max. Whether you’re looking for recent hits like Michael B. Jordan’s Just Mercy or The Invisible Man starring Elisabeth Moss, or older classics like Midnight Run or Fatal Attraction, September offers something for everybody.

September also sees the premiere of Raised by Wolves, a Ridley Scott-produced epic sci-fi drama that centers on two androids who are tasked with raising human children on a mysterious new planet. It’s been billed as part Westworld and part Ex Machina, and with Ridley Scott behind it, it’s sure to be weirdly provocative.

Read on for our list of new titles coming to HBO and HBO Max in September. (Boldface titles signify films and shows we recommend.) Interested in what’s on other streaming services? Be sure to check out our what’s new on Amazon Prime and what’s new on Netflix guides.

Get an HBO Subscription on:

Amazon Video DirecTV Now Sling TV

Arriving in September

September TBA

Haute Dog, season 1 premiere

Mo Willems: Don’t Let the Pigeon Do Storytime!, 2020

The Great Pottery Throw Down, seasons 1 to 3

The Murders at White House Farm, season 1 premiere

September 1

93Queen, 2018



All the Right Moves, 1983 (HBO)



The Astronaut Farmer, 2007 (HBO)



Badlands, 1973



Ballmastrz: 9009, 2018



Bandidas, 2006 (HBO)



Barnyard, 2006 (HBO)



The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, 2012 (HBO)



Black Dynamite, 2012



Blood Diamond, 2006



The Bodyguard, 1992



The Brak Show, 2000



Butterfield 8, 1960



Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, 1958



Caveman, 1981 (HBO)



Charlotte’s Web, 1973



The Cider House Rules, 1999 (HBO)



City of God, 2003 (HBO)



Clara’s Heart, 1988



Clerks, 1994 (HBO)



Cold Creek Manor, 2003 (HBO)



Congo, 1995 (HBO)



The Conversation, 1974



Cop Out, 2010



The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, 2008 (HBO)



Date Movie, 2006 (Unrated Version) (HBO)



Dave, 1993



The Devil Inside, 2012 (HBO)



Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood, 2002



Doctor Who , season 12



Dog Day Afternoon, 1975



Dolores Claiborne, 1995



Election, 1999



Fatal Attraction, 1987



Father of the Bride, 1950



Final Destination 5, 2011 (HBO)



Flight Of The Phoenix, 2004 (HBO)



Forensic Files II, season 1



Going the Distance, 2010



A Good Year, 2006 (HBO)



Grease, 1978



Harlem Nights, 1989



Harvey Birdman: Attorney at Law, 2000



Heartbreakers, 2001 (HBO)



A Hidden Life, 2019 (HBO)



Honeymoon in Vegas, 1992



Idlewild, 2006 (HBO)



Impractical Jokers , seasons 5 to 8



Impractical Jokers: After Party, 2002



Impractical Jokers: The Movie, 2020



Infomercials, 2013



In Good Company, 2004 (HBO)



Jackson, 2016



JFK, 1991



Joe Pera Talks With You, 2018



Journey 2: The Mysterious Island, 2012 (HBO)



Joyful Noise, 2012



A Kiss Before Dying, 1991 (HBO)



The Lake House, 2006



Lassie Come Home, 1943



Lazor Wulf, season 1



Lean on Me, 1989



Life with Father, 1947



Little, 2019 (HBO)



Little Women, 1949



Lost in Space, 1998



A Man Apart, 2003



Mao Mao, Heroes of Pure Heart, Episodes 1-30



Marathon Man, 1976



The Mexican, 2001



Miracle Workers, season 1



Midnight Run, 1988 (HBO)



Miracle at St. Anna, 2008 (HBO)



Miss Congeniality, 2000



Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous, 2005



Moral Orel, seasons 1 to 3



Murder by Numbers, 2002



Netizens, 2018



Observe and Report, 2009



Off the Air, 2011



An Officer and a Gentleman, 1982



OK K.O.! Let’s Be Heroes, seasons 1 to 3



The Operative, 2019 (HBO)



The Outsiders, 1983



Over the Garden Wall, 2014



Over The Hedge, 2006 (HBO)



Point Break, 1991 (HBO )



Private Benjamin, 1980



Prometheus, 2012 (HBO)



PT 109, 1963



Red Riding Hood, 2011



The Replacements, 2000



Replicas, 2019 (HBO)



Reversal of Fortune, 1990



A Room with a View, 1986 (HBO)



Sealab 2021, seasons 1 to 5



See No Evil, 2006 (HBO)



Shrek Forever After, 2010



Sin Cielo, 2018 (HBO)



The Sitter, 2011 (Unrated Version) (HBO)



Snakes on a Plane, 2006



Son of the Mask, 2005



Squidbillies, seasons 1 to 12



Star 80, 1983



Sunrise at Campobello, 1960



Superjail!, seasons 1 to 4



Tennessee Johnson, 1942



Three Kings, 1999



Tigtone, season 1



Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!, seasons 1 to 5



Too Beautiful: Our Right to Fight, 2018



Two Weeks Notice, 2002



V for Vendetta, 2006



Victoria and Abdul, 2017 (HBO)



The Wedding Singer, 1998



Wes Craven’s New Nightmare, 1994



When We Were Kings, 1996 (HBO)



Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, 1966



The Wind and the Lion, 1975



Young Sheldon, seasons 1 to 3

September 3

Raised by Wolves, season 1 premiere

September 4

Lo Dejo Cuando Quiera (Aka I Can Quit Whenever I Want), 2019 (HBO)

September 5

Spies in Disguise, 2019 (HBO)

September 10

Unpregnant, Film premiere

September 11

Detention Adventure, season 1

Huracán (Aka Hurricane), 2019 (HBO)

Make It Big, Make It Small, season 1

September 12

Coastal Elites, series premiere (HBO)

September 14

The Third Day, limited series premiere (HBO)

We Are Who We Are, drama series premiere (HBO)

September 15

Re: ZERO, season 2

September 17

Weston Woods, 2020

September 18

Habla Now (HBO)

La Musiquita Por Dentro, 2019 (HBO)

September 19

The Invisible Man, 2020

September 23

Agents of Chaos Part 1 (HBO)

Agents of Chaos Part 2 (HBO)

September 25

Fandango at the Wall, 2020 (HBO)

September 26

Just Mercy, 2020 (HBO)

September 27

Patria, HBO Europe series premiere (HBO)

Leaving HBO and HBO Max in September

September 7

A Star is Born, 2018 (HBO)

The Hate U Give, 2018

September 8

The Oslo Diaries, 2018 (HBO)

September 28

24/7 College Football, 2019 (HBO)

September 30

Alita: Battle Angel, 2019 (HBO)

Anna, 2019 (HBO)

Apocalypse Now , 1979 (HBO)

Armageddon, 1998 (HBO)

Blade, 1998

Blazing Saddles , 1974

Bohemian Rhapsody , 2018 (HBO)

The Departed, 2006

The Exorcist, 1973

Free Willy, 1993

Grease, 1978

Gremlins, 1984

Interview with the Vampire, 1994

Journey to the Center of the Earth, 2008

Madagascar, 2005 (HBO)

Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior, 1983

Mrs. Doubtfire, 1993 (HBO)

The Postman Always Rings Twice, 1981

Saving Private Ryan, 1998

Shaft, 2019 (HBO)

Space Jam , 1996

Superman Returns, 2006

Troy, 2004

War of the Worlds, 2005 (HBO)

Wedding Crashers, 2005

The Wedding Singer, 1998

The Wild Bunch, 1969

Editors' Recommendations