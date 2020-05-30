HBO Max

Launched on May 27, 2020, HBO Max is WarnerMedia’s streaming video service. The subscription-based video platform offers a library of movies and television series from HBO, Warner Bros. Pictures, New Line, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies, and other broadcast networks and film studios, as well as original projects. The service costs $15 per month. You’ll find everything you need to know about HBO Max here, from the latest news about the service to the content that’s arriving on it (or leaving it) in the near future.

I’m not mad, HBO Max, I’m just disappointed

HBO Max review: A rough start, but plenty of potential

By Rick Marshall

Digital Trends Live: Historic SpaceX crewed launch, Apple reopens more stores

On this Digital Trends Live we break down the top tech stories, including SpaceX's historic launch, and more.
By Todd Werkhoven
The 16 best shows on HBO Max right now

HBO Max is officially here, and the best series you can watch at launch include legacy shows and an original.
By Christine Persaud
The 20 best movies on HBO Max right now

From 2001: A Space Odyssey to The Wizard of Oz, there's plenty to like about the movies on HBO Max
By Rick Marshall
Digital Trends Live: E-racing scandal, SpaceX’s launch, HBO Max

On this Digital Trends Live, we discuss the top tech topics, including Apple fixing its iPad and iPhone bug.
By Todd Werkhoven
The Snyder Cut of Justice League is coming to HBO Max

#ReleaseTheSnyderCut is actually happening
By Rick Marshall
HBO Go vs. HBO Max

HBO Max benefits from WarnerMedia's full library while HBO Go just has HBO content. Here's how they compare.
By Brandon Widder
HBO Max wades into the streaming wars on May 27

The new streaming service will cost $15 a month
By Allison Matyus
AT&T TV vs. AT&T TV Now vs. HBO Max and more: AT&T streaming services explained

AT&T has seven streaming services on the market, from AT&T TV to HBO Go. Here, we'll help you sort them out.
By Chris Gates
A Friends reunion special is officially coming to HBO Max in May

The special will feature all six original cast members
By Meira Gebel
HBO set to join YouTube TV’s streaming lineup this spring

And from the sounds of it, just in time for Season 3 of Westworld to premiere
By Nick Woodard
Everything coming to HBO Max, WarnerMedia’s streaming service

From Friends and Doctor Who to Studio Ghibli films, here's what's coming to the HBO Max streaming service.
By Rick Marshall
The Last of the Mohicans series heads to HBO Max with Watchmen director attached

HBO Max continues to take on original content as they've picked up a series reboot of the classic novel, The Last of the Mohicans, written by Cary Joji Fukunaga and directed by Watchmen's Nicole Kassell.
By Nick Perry
HBO Go and HBO Now vs. Disney+: Which one should you get?

Disney’s new streaming service, Disney+, has a lot to offer, but how does it stack up against WarnerMedia’s HBO Go and HBO Now services? It all depends on who's watching.
By Chris Gates
Digital Trends Live: HBO Max, Samsung’s flip phone, Lightyear One, and more

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, we break down the biggest tech stories, including the battle between HBO Max and Apple TV+, Samsung’s flip phone design, the solar-powered Lightyear One car, and more.
By Todd Werkhoven
For $15 a month, HBO Max gives you South Park, Green Lantern, Joker, and more

HBO Max, WarnerMedia's entry in the ever-growing streaming wars, launches in May 2020 with South Park, Rick & Morty, The Lord of the Rings, two new DC shows, and more -- all for the price of a regular HBO subscription.
By Chris Gates
AT&T will offer an ad-supported version of its HBO Max streaming service in 2021

HBO Max will reportedly potentially have a cheaper, ad-supported tier in 2021, making it the first HBO product to include commercials. HBO Max is set to launch in 2020.
By Emily Price
All 21 of Studio Ghibli’s animated films will stream on HBO Max

Studio Ghibli, the studio behind animated classics like My Neighbor Totoro, Princess Mononoke, and Spirited Away, is bringing its full film library to HBO Max, WarnerMedia's upcoming streaming service.
By Chris Gates
HBO Max nabs exclusive rights to The Big Bang Theory in multibillion-dollar deal

HBO Max will be the exclusive streaming home for The Big Bang Theory, thanks to a multibillion-dollar deal WarnerMedia struck for the rights to the Emmy-winning show.
By Rick Marshall
HBO Max vs. Netflix: A very early look at how Warner’s new streamer stacks up

On one hand, Max will have Friends, J.J. Abrams, and Game of Thrones. Then again, Netflix is Netflix. Will WarnerMedia's upcoming streaming service offer enough to earn your money? We take an early look to help you decide.
By Chris Gates
Five burning questions we have about HBO Max, WarnerMedia’s new streaming service

We finally have more information about WarnerMedia's upcoming streaming service, HBO Max, but there's still a lot we don't know about the latest direct-to-consumer video platform. Here are five major questions we want answered.
By Rick Marshall
Digital Trends Live: Nintendo Switch Lite confirmed, HBO Max, and more

On today’s episode of DT Live, we discuss the biggest stories in tech, including confirmation of the Nintendo Switch Lite, HBO Max, India may ban Facebook's Libra, Jim Carrey’s deepfake of The Shining, and more.
By Todd Werkhoven
Friends and Veep? Warner’s new HBO Max streaming service changes HBO forever

WarnerMedia's new streaming service is called HBO Max, but it's not just HBO. The upcoming service will be the exclusive home to hits like Friends, as well as new series from JJ Abrams, Anna Kendrick, and more.
By Chris Gates
