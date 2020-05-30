Launched on May 27, 2020, HBO Max is WarnerMedia’s streaming video service. The subscription-based video platform offers a library of movies and television series from HBO, Warner Bros. Pictures, New Line, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies, and other broadcast networks and film studios, as well as original projects. The service costs $15 per month. You’ll find everything you need to know about HBO Max here, from the latest news about the service to the content that’s arriving on it (or leaving it) in the near future.

