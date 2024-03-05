Celtics vs Cavs live stream: Can you watch for free?

Running away at the top of the standings, the Boston Celtics head to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse for a potential East finals preview against the Cleveland Cavaliers tonight.

The game starts at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be televised nationally on TNT. If you don’t have cable or you want to watch a live stream of the game for any reason, there are several different ways you can do so.

The Best Way to Watch the Celtics vs Cavs Live Stream

We’ll get to the free options in the next section, but Sling TV is currently offering a deal worth mentioning first. The “Sling Orange” channel package, which includes TNT, ESPN and 30 other live-TV channels, costs just $20 for your first month, plus you can also get Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, Starz, AMC+ and MGM+ all for free for your first month, as well.

Get your weekly teardown of the tech behind PC gaming ReSpec Subscribe Check your inbox!

That’s a pretty absurd amount of value if you don’t mind spending $20 for a month, but it’s also not a bad long-term option. “Sling Orange” is just $40 per month after that, which makes it the cheapest streaming service with both ESPN and TNT. There are some more extensive options, but if you just want to watch the biggest one or two NBA games most days, then this is the way to go.

Is There a Free Celtics vs Cavs Live Stream?

Both YouTube TV (“Base Plan”) and DirecTV Stream (“Entertainment” package) include TNT, and they both come with a free five-day trial.

Either option will work for watching tonight’s game for free, but if you want something long-term, YouTube TV comes in slightly cheaper at $63 per month for your first three months ($73 after that) versus DirecTV Stream at $80 per month. However, you can certainly make up that difference with DirecTV Stream offering Max (formerly HBO Max), Cinemax, Starz, Paramount+ with Showtime and MGM+ all for free for your first three months.

Watch the Celtics vs Cavs Live Stream on Max

Max subscribers ($10 per month, no free trial) can watch all NBA on TNT games through the B/R Sports Add-On. That add-on will eventually be $10 per month, but it’s available for a limited time at no extra cost. It was originally planned to become a paid option on February 29, but that was pushed back, so you can still watch the game for free if you have Max.

How to Watch the Celtics vs Cavs Live Stream from Abroad

If you’re subscribed to any of the above but you’re currently out of the country, you can use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch your streaming service as if you were still at home. VPN’s hide your IP address/location and connect you to a server in a different country, allowing you to bypass any geo-blocks.

NordVPN would be our recommendation. It’s reliable, fast and has nearly 2,000 servers in the US alone, which makes it perfect for what we’re looking for here. You can also check out our lists of best VPN services or best VPN deals.

Editors' Recommendations