NordVPN Free Trial: Try the service for free for a month

In this day and age, our entire lives are on our computers and phones. Sensitive information like passwords, credit card numbers and social security numbers are just sitting on our devices, waiting for a savvy hacker to sweep them up. Thankfully there are some simple security measures we can use to prevent attacks. Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) are an easy way to add a buffer to your security, and access restricted content from around the world.

VPNs are premium subscription services though, meaning they’re not free (well, some are, but you probably shouldn’t use them).  VPN deals can cut some cash off the price tag, but there’s only one way to get one absolutely free — free trials. NordVPN is one of the best VPN services, so the NordVPN free trial is very popular. It’s great for security, and it’s the best VPN for Netflix. Read on to learn how you can take advantage of the NordVPN free trial.

Is there a NordVPN free trial?

The best VPN for Mac is NordVPN.

There isn’t a NordVPN free trial as the standard definition goes, but NordVPN is so certain of its VPN service that it provides a 30-day money-back guarantee. Jumping on this allows you to enjoy full access to the award-winning VPN service completely risk-free. You’ll need to select a monthly, annual, or 2-year plan, and if you aren’t satisfied it’s a service you need or want after 30 days, all you have to do is let NordVPN know you aren’t satisfied, and you’ll receive a full refund.

While this isn’t a traditional free trial, it’s particularly worth considering if you know you want a VPN, or if you’re comparing NordVPN vs. TunnelBear, or NordVPN vs. CyberGhost, or NordVPN against any other VPN service. Capitalizing on the 30-day money-back guarantee allows current VPN users to see if they prefer NordVPN to their current VPN service, and new VPN users to test the benefits of using a VPN. For more information on whether or not you want to test out NordVPN or any other VPN service, you can research everything you need to know about VPNs, and there are a lot of other VPN free trial opportunities to pounce on as well.

Can you get NordVPN for free?

The closest way to get NordVPN for free is to capitalize on the previously mentioned 30-day money-back guarantee. However, NordVPN is a top-notch service and is always one of the best VPN services. If you know you want a VPN, NordVPN is worth its cost, and with a 2-year plan you can get NordVPN Complete, Plus, or Standard plans for as little as $3.09 per month right now. Factored into this price is three free months of NordVPN service, which is calculated as more of a discount than free service, and isn’t available on annual or monthly plans.

Are there any NordVPN deals?

NordVPN company name and logo, blue mountain peaks against a white circle on a blue background.

NordVPN often has amazing discounts on its annual and 2-year plans, and right now you can get up to 68% off a NordVPN plan. You can currently get NordVPN’s top-tier Complete Plan for $7.19 per month with an annual commitment and $5.29 per month with a 2-year commitment. The middle-tiered Plus Plan is $5.89 per month for annual service and $3.99 per month with two years of service. And the entry-level Standard Plan is $4.99 for annual service and just $3.09 per month with a 2-year commitment. NordVPN’s 30-day money-back guarantee is part of each of these plans, so you can give NordVPN a try with zero risk of long-term commitment.

Alternatives you can always check out include the Cyberghost free trial, ExpressVPN free trial, and IPVanish free trial.

