VPNs, or virtual private networks, allow you to browse the internet anonymously by masking your standard IP address. You can learn more about them and how they work in our guide to everything you wanted to know about VPNs. But another great benefit of using a VPN is the option to access region-restricted content both online and through streaming services like Netflix. For example, when a movie or show you really, really want to watch is available but accessible only to viewers from another country.

While there are a ton of VPN deals usually happening with a wide selection of options, not all services are created equal. The absolute best VPN for this sort of thing, and specifically the best Netflix VPN, is NordVPN, and we’re going to explain why.

Why NordVPN is the best for Netflix and streaming

NordVPN offers incredible security, like AES 256-bit encryption for every server and connection, and a strict no-log policy — which we’ll get to in a bit — but none of those advanced support options impact speed and performance. When it comes to streaming, that’s an essential stance to take. Nord’s excellent VPN service delivers exceptional speeds, but one of the pleasant surprises is that, in some cases, it can actually increase your internet performance and speeds. How? Well, some internet service providers (ISPs) throttle traffic flowing from certain ports and services, essentially slowing down speeds and creating issues, such as frequent buffering. Using a VPN eliminates that problem because your ISP cannot see what you’re doing or where traffic is coming from. If you want to binge-watch your favorite TV shows and movies in pure HD with no slowdowns, a VPN like NordVPN is the best way to go.

Again, because of how a VPN works, you can also access region-locked or region-restricted content. VPNs assign you an IP address from a remote location, usually in a completely different country. You have full control over that process, however, and you can choose which server you’re connecting to. So, if there’s content available only in say, Europe, that you want to access, you can choose a European VPN server and then connect to Netflix to access said content.

What’s does a ‘strict no-log policy’ mean?

Generally, when you connect to a VPN, most services log what IP addresses are assigned to your regular IP. By using this information, it’s still possible for nefarious parties to discern what sites you’re visiting, what you’re doing, and where you are located. However, NordVPN’s strict no-log policy means they won’t hand over that information to authorities, nor can it be scraped by bad actors, including your ISP. This is because NordVPN’s base of operations, or country of registration, is Panama, which is outside the jurisdiction of the 14 eyes. If anyone wants to collect that data, like a government agency, they’re out of luck. Not to mention, NordVPN doesn’t store the data in the first place.

With a NordVPN subscription, you get completely anonymous and private browsing for just $12 a month. It comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can request a full refund within that time if you’re not satisfied. That means you can enjoy a full month’s subscription to NordVPN practically for free.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations