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Gemini Spark can now use Chrome logins and saved passwords to run errands on your behalf

Gemini Spark can use Chrome’s auto browse feature to navigate websites and complete online tasks

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Gemini Spark Chrome auto browse feature
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Google is integrating Gemini Spark with Chrome so it can carry web-based tasks further without users having to take over at every step. The search giant is also expanding access to AI Pro subscribers in more than 160 additional countries, although the new browser capabilities are initially limited to the United States.

How Chrome auto browse works

Chrome auto browse allows Spark to navigate websites using the accounts you are already signed into and passwords saved in the browser. Access requires permission from the user rather than being enabled automatically.

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Google says Spark can use the feature to schedule viewings for saved apartment listings, compare flight options, and begin the booking process. It can move between pages and complete several steps without requiring the user to guide every action.

Gemini Spark Chrome auto browse feature
Google

Spark hands control back before sensitive actions such as payments. Google also says it has added protections against prompt injection, where instructions hidden on a webpage attempt to manipulate an AI agent into performing an unintended action. Chrome auto-browse is rolling out first in the US, with additional regions expected to follow later.

Spark is reaching considerably more users

Gemini Spark launched at Google I/O in May as a cloud-based agent that can continue working after a laptop is closed or a phone is locked. It initially focused on Google services such as Gmail, Drive, Docs, Calendar, Keep, and Tasks before adding several third-party integrations.

Gemini Spark mac app
Rachit Agarwal / Digital Trends

Spark also arrived on the Mac in June, gaining the ability to organize local files and work across supported desktop apps. Google recently expanded access beyond its expensive Ultra subscription, bringing Spark to the $20-per-month Google AI Pro plan in the US.

Pro subscribers in more than 160 additional countries are now gaining access. Chrome integration is one of Spark’s most important upgrades so far. It removes one of the agent’s biggest limitations by allowing tasks to continue beyond connected apps instead of stopping when the next step requires navigating a website.

Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
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I’ve got about 4 years of experience, mostly covering gaming, PC hardware, and smartphones. In my free time, I like…
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