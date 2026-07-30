Google’s new AI gives robots better balance, smarter hands, and teamwork capabilities

Google DeepMind just brought sci-fi robots closer to reality, and it is very exciting. Building on its original Gemini Robotics model, the company has introduced Gemini Robotics 2, an AI system designed to help robots think, move, and even work together. Unlike most robots today, which rely on pre-programmed routines or someone controlling them remotely, this new system lets robots figure things out on their own when situations get unpredictable.

Can robots finally handle whole-body tasks?

Until now, Google’s robotics models mostly handled tabletop tasks using a robot’s upper body. Gemini Robotics 2 changes that by controlling the entire humanoid, from its feet all the way to its fingertips. In one demo, Apptronik’s Apollo 2 robot was asked to place a watering can into a bin on a bottom shelf. The robot walked over, picked up the can, crossed the room, and set it down exactly where it belonged.

The model also brings noticeably better dexterity. It can control a five-fingered robotic hand well enough to tie a knot, seal a zip-lock bag, or unscrew a bulb, and it works just as smoothly with simple two-fingered grippers for tasks like packing and sorting.

Alongside this, Google is introducing a reasoning model called Gemini Robotics ER 2, which basically acts as the robot’s project manager. It breaks down instructions, keeps track of multi-minute tasks, and can even get multiple robots to coordinate on the same job. There’s also an on-device version built for robots without internet access, which can adapt to a brand-new robot body in just a few hours using as few as 200 examples.

What makes these robots safer to work with?

Safety got real attention this time around. Google introduced a new benchmark, ASIMOV-Agentic, to test whether robots know when to refuse a risky action or ask a human for help instead. Gemini Robotics ER 2 can also sense when someone gets too close and bring the robot to a safe stop. Gemini Robotics ER 2 is already live on Google AI Studio, while the rest of the models are currently rolling out to early access partners.