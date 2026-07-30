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Apple’s Siri AI is free, until you actually start using it

Turns out "unlimited" AI might come with an asterisk and an iCloud+ upgrade prompt.

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Siri Ai on iPhone
Rachit Agarwal / Digital Trends

Apple’s latest earnings call had plenty of good news: record iPhone revenue, a record June quarter, and non-stop excitement about Siri AI. But buried inside the analyst Q&A was a detail that caught my attention: Apple all but confirmed that heavy Siri AI users could eventually need a bigger iCloud+ plan to keep using it comfortably.

Will heavy Siri AI users need to pay more?

During the call, an analyst asked how Apple plans to recover the compute costs behind Siri AI, especially since usage during the beta has apparently been strong. CEO Tim Cook didn’t dodge the question. He said Apple believes there will be people who want to use it a lot, and confirmed the company will roll out “some kind of upgrade possibilities on iCloud+ where people can buy up the stack.” In plain terms, if you push Siri AI hard, Apple wants you on a higher iCloud+ tier to help cover the cost.

Siri AI performing searches
Rachit Agarwal / Digital Trends

This wasn’t a one-off comment either. Later in the call, when asked whether Siri AI would change Apple’s capital spending, Cook circled back to the same idea, adding that heavy usage gives people “the ability… to move up on an iCloud plan as well.” He also admitted that the balance between Apple absorbing those AI costs itself versus passing them on through iCloud+ upgrades is still “a bit uncertain at the moment.”

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It’s not that Apple will be doing this for the first time either. If you remember, the new AI features in the Apple Home app are restricted to the 2TB iCloud+ plan, which costs $9.99/month. So, Apple already has a precedent to follow. 

What does this mean for you?

Nothing is locked in yet. Apple hasn’t announced usage caps, pricing tiers, or a timeline for any of this. But reading between the lines, it sounds like the free tier of Siri AI could come with some sort of ceiling, and once you hit it, Apple would love for you to upgrade your iCloud+ subscription to keep going.

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If you’re already paying for iCloud+, this probably won’t sting much. But if you were hoping Siri AI stays free and unlimited forever, that’s not going to happen.

Rachit Agarwal
Rachit Agarwal
Rachit is a seasoned tech journalist with over ten years of experience covering the consumer technology landscape.
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