Microsoft is making a Copilot super app to end your AI app juggling

Microsoft has been dropping Copilot everywhere lately: chat, Cowork, coding, autonomous agents, and now it looks like all of it is getting stuffed into one place. During Wednesday’s earnings call, CEO Satya Nadella confirmed the company is building an AI super app that brings every one of these Copilot experiences under a single roof.

What exactly is Microsoft building?

Nadella explained that Copilot has moved fast, going from a simple chat tool to Cowork and now to Autopilots, Microsoft’s term for autonomous agents that can run long tasks on their own. He plans to combine all the tools into what he called a “super app” that works for both regular consumers and business customers. He did not share a launch date beyond “this year,” but he sounded confident, calling it a “major step forward.”

This is not coming out of nowhere either. Fortune reported back in May that Microsoft was quietly working on a super app, and Nadella’s comments basically confirm that reporting. He also brought it up again later in the call, describing it as the flagship app that different roles across a company can use every day.

Why should you care about another AI app?

If you already juggle Copilot for writing, GitHub Copilot for code, and a separate agent tool for busy work, the appeal here is obvious. One app instead of three or four means less app switching and, hopefully, a more consistent experience across everything Microsoft’s AI can do for you. Microsoft says it already has over 30 million paid Copilot seats, so a lot of people would feel this change directly.

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It also puts Microsoft in a race that is heating up fast. Anthropic’s Claude already offers an app that combines all its tools, and OpenAI just revealed its own ChatGPT Work app, which merges ChatGPT with its Codex coding assistant. All of them want the one AI app people open first, whether they are writing an email or shipping code.

We do not have many details yet on pricing, rollout, or what happens to the standalone apps once this launches. But if Nadella’s excitement is any indication, expect more news soon.