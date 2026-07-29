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Gemini is moving into Google Play, and it has front-row seat to your spending habits

Google Pay is giving Gemini a peek inside your wallet

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Google Pay using Gemini to help users understand their finances
Google

Checking the transaction history on Google Pay can tell you where your money went, but going through the long list of merchant names and other payments can get tough to stay on top of. Or at least Google seems to think so, as it’s bringing Gemini to Google Pay.

The company has launched Ask Google Pay, an opt-in conversational AI experience built directly into its payments app in India. Users can ask questions about their spending, request savings suggestions and learn about financial concepts. It will even share personalized offers based on their activity.

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So you could, for example, ask where most of your money went last month or get a better understanding of your credit score.

Google Pay can now have Gemini track your spending habits
Google

Gemini can study your transaction history

Ask Google Pay uses information from your Google Pay transaction history and credit report data to produce personalized answers. It accepts text and voice queries and currently supports 10 Indian languages. Google says the experience can also recommend tailored offers, such as identifying a credit card suited to travel expenses. This basically combines spending analysis with financial education and AI.

Though I’m not sure how the company plans to handle these “financial recommendations“. Ask Google Pay is being pushed as an educational tool rather than a source of financial advice. It also says the experience is optional and that users retain control over their financial data. The feature begins rolling out in India today.

Say hello to Ask Google Pay – A new conversational experience on Google Pay powered by Gemini ✨

Starting today, you can:
💸 Understand your spending patterns
💡 Get tips to save better
📚 Learn about SIPs, credit scores and more
🌐 Get answers in 10 Indian languages

Know… pic.twitter.com/JkeH0YDDVC

— Google India (@GoogleIndia) July 29, 2026

Google Pay has another credit card for India

Google is also expanding Flex, its entirely digital credit card experience, through a new partnership with SBI Card. The company originally introduced Flex with Axis Bank in December 2025. Meanwhile, the new Google Pay Flex SBI Card can be requested inside the app without physical paperwork.

In India, Google Pay started as a quick way to send money and scan UPI codes. With Gemini analyzing expenses and credit cards living inside the app, Google wants a much larger role in how Indians understand, borrow, and spend their money.

Vikhyaat Vivek
Vikhyaat Vivek
Vikhyaat Vivek is a tech journalist and reviewer with seven years of experience covering consumer hardware, with a focus on…
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