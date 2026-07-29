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Gemini can now summarize the messiest comment threads in Google Docs

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Shared Google Docs have a way of turning feedback into archaeology. Once several reviewers pile into the same file, figuring out which comments still need attention can take longer than making the edits.

Google is giving Gemini that sorting job. Its new comment summaries pull feedback from across a document and find discussions that never reached a conclusion. The tools can also draft replies and suggest revisions, so the AI doesn’t disappear once the untangling is done.

How Gemini finds unfinished business

Users can point Gemini at one reviewer or ask it to group comments around a recurring theme. It can also surface unresolved questions buried in different sections, sparing editors from reopening every thread to reconstruct a conversation they already endured once.

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The result is closer to an editorial briefing than a verdict. It shows where the discussion stands and gives the person editing the document a manageable place to begin, without deciding which reviewer gets the last word.

What happens after the summary

From there, Gemini can draft a response inside a comment thread or suggest a change based on the feedback. When a reply needs supporting material, it can find a relevant Drive file and include the link.

The AI can review a document and leave its own comments about clarity or narrative flow. That puts Gemini in copy-editing territory, but it won’t quietly apply its recommendations. Users still approve every suggested change.

Who can use it

The tools began rolling out on July 28 and may take up to 15 days to appear. Access requires an eligible paid Workspace, Education or Google AI plan. Gemini for Workspace and smart features must also be enabled.

Gemini needs edit access before it can work with a document’s comments. Viewers and commenters won’t get an AI shortcut through the discussion, even if they helped make it messy. If the feature hasn’t appeared, check those settings and let the rollout window run its course.

Paulo Vargas
Paulo Vargas
News Writer
Paulo Vargas is an English major turned reporter turned technical writer, with a career that has always circled back to…
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