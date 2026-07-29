 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Wispr Flow finally fixed its toolbar after hundreds of users went on a rant

Desktop users can finally move the Flow Bar away from app controls

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Electronics, Screen, Computer
Wispr Flow

More than 700 people responded when Wispr Flow invited its critics to explain what wasn’t working. It expected around 50.

The first visible result is useful, if rather modest. A Wispr Flow update now lets desktop users move the Flow Bar instead of leaving it anchored along the bottom of the screen.

Recommended Videos

The change arrives after a rough stretch for the dictation app. Accuracy and reliability problems had already given frustrated users plenty to mention before Wispr opened the complaint box.

Why users wanted the Flow Bar moved

The Flow Bar can now be dragged to either side of the screen and remembers where it was placed. Previously, the overlay could cover controls such as Gmail’s send button or the macOS Dock.

A month ago we called all haters of Wispr Flow to share their feedback. We thought we’d get about 50 responses.

We were wrong.

Over 700 of you shared in detail what’s worked the best, and what hasn’t.

We collated all the feedback and the team is on it.

To start, if the… pic.twitter.com/wWwsYR97FX

— Wispr Flow (@WisprFlow) July 29, 2026

One developer even built a separate Mac utility to reposition it. Wispr’s official fix took longer than users would’ve liked, but the dictation tool should finally stop camping on top of whatever they’re trying to press.

How Wispr plans to win users back

Moving the toolbar addresses an obvious annoyance. Earning back confidence after outages and inconsistent performance will take more than a friendlier place to park it.

Wispr says dictation reached 99.9% uptime over the past few weeks, while latency has dropped 30% since the beginning of 2026. It also traced some accuracy problems to an overly aggressive Auto Cleanup setting that changed words users hadn’t asked it to touch.

The company says it has corrected that behavior. The numbers sound encouraging, though regular users will judge the Wispr Flow update by how often the app misunderstands them or stops working.

What 700 responses haven’t told us

Wispr hasn’t revealed what appeared in those hundreds of responses or which complaints it plans to tackle next. A movable toolbar proves the campaign produced more than a very crowded inbox, but it doesn’t show how deeply the company listened.

The next few updates now have a clear job. Wispr needs to turn more of that feedback into practical fixes while keeping dictation stable enough that users no longer need another survey to explain what went wrong.

Paulo Vargas
Paulo Vargas
News Writer
Paulo Vargas is an English major turned reporter turned technical writer, with a career that has always circled back to…
Topics
Gemini can now summarize the messiest comment threads in Google Docs
Google Gemini App gets a major update

Shared Google Docs have a way of turning feedback into archaeology. Once several reviewers pile into the same file, figuring out which comments still need attention can take longer than making the edits.

Google is giving Gemini that sorting job. Its new comment summaries pull feedback from across a document and find discussions that never reached a conclusion. The tools can also draft replies and suggest revisions, so the AI doesn’t disappear once the untangling is done.

Read more
OpenAI’s powerful AI agents ran amok and hacked multiple services on their own
The agents escaped their testing constraints, raided Hugging Face for answers and used compromised accounts across four services to support the attack
The ChatGPT name next to an OpenAI logo on a black and white background.

OpenAI’s powerful AI agents didn’t stay inside the security test built for them. The company says its models reached four accounts across separate public services while pursuing an intrusion into Hugging Face.

Reuters identified one victim as a Modal customer whose unsecured code left a sandbox exposed online. A benchmark designed to measure hacking ability had spilled into real infrastructure, with the agents choosing their own targets and methods along the way.

Read more
Mark Zuckerberg wants AI superintelligence in everyone’s hands
Meta says it can bring advanced AI to billions of people, though access won’t give users control over the infrastructure, safeguards, or limits behind it
Body Part, Finger, Hand

In an opinion essay for The Wall Street Journal, Mark Zuckerberg lays out a modest ambition for Meta’s AI. He wants to put superintelligence in everyone’s hands, giving ordinary people technology powerful enough to improve their health or help them work.

Zuckerberg presents personal superintelligence as an alternative to advanced AI being controlled by a few institutions. Meta can certainly distribute it on a scale few companies could match. What users would receive is an assistant built and governed somewhere else, with its most important decisions made for them.

Read more