Wispr Flow finally fixed its toolbar after hundreds of users went on a rant

More than 700 people responded when Wispr Flow invited its critics to explain what wasn’t working. It expected around 50.

The first visible result is useful, if rather modest. A Wispr Flow update now lets desktop users move the Flow Bar instead of leaving it anchored along the bottom of the screen.

Recommended Videos

The change arrives after a rough stretch for the dictation app. Accuracy and reliability problems had already given frustrated users plenty to mention before Wispr opened the complaint box.

Why users wanted the Flow Bar moved

The Flow Bar can now be dragged to either side of the screen and remembers where it was placed. Previously, the overlay could cover controls such as Gmail’s send button or the macOS Dock.

A month ago we called all haters of Wispr Flow to share their feedback. We thought we’d get about 50 responses.



We were wrong.



Over 700 of you shared in detail what’s worked the best, and what hasn’t.



We collated all the feedback and the team is on it.



To start, if the… pic.twitter.com/wWwsYR97FX — Wispr Flow (@WisprFlow) July 29, 2026

One developer even built a separate Mac utility to reposition it. Wispr’s official fix took longer than users would’ve liked, but the dictation tool should finally stop camping on top of whatever they’re trying to press.

How Wispr plans to win users back

Moving the toolbar addresses an obvious annoyance. Earning back confidence after outages and inconsistent performance will take more than a friendlier place to park it.

Wispr says dictation reached 99.9% uptime over the past few weeks, while latency has dropped 30% since the beginning of 2026. It also traced some accuracy problems to an overly aggressive Auto Cleanup setting that changed words users hadn’t asked it to touch.

The company says it has corrected that behavior. The numbers sound encouraging, though regular users will judge the Wispr Flow update by how often the app misunderstands them or stops working.

What 700 responses haven’t told us

Wispr hasn’t revealed what appeared in those hundreds of responses or which complaints it plans to tackle next. A movable toolbar proves the campaign produced more than a very crowded inbox, but it doesn’t show how deeply the company listened.

The next few updates now have a clear job. Wispr needs to turn more of that feedback into practical fixes while keeping dictation stable enough that users no longer need another survey to explain what went wrong.