You no longer need Willow’s Pro plan for unlimited AI dictation on your iPhone

AI dictation app Willow launched its voice keyboard on iOS last November, giving iPhone users a more reliable way to type with their voice than Apple’s built-in dictation feature. At launch, the app had a capped weekly word limit on dictation, with unlimited use reserved for the $15 per month Pro plan. That limit is now gone, and iPhone users no longer have to subscribe to the Pro plan to get unlimited AI dictation.

No more weekly word limit on AI dictation

In a recent post on X, Willow says that unlimited AI dictation is now available for free in its keyboard app for iOS. The keyboard lets you dictate directly into any app on your iPhone, not just Willow’s own interface. That means you can use it for texts, emails, notes, or social posts without leaving the app you’re in.

Today, Willow is launching free, unlimited AI dictation on iOS. With our custom iOS keyboard, you can use your voice to write anywhere on your phone.



It’s more accurate and faster than Wispr Flow, OpenAI, Deepgram, and more.



Start working 3x faster. pic.twitter.com/btuVATudEu — Willow (@WillowVoiceAI) July 14, 2026

Willow adds that the feature is designed to help people work faster, claiming its dictation is up to three times quicker than typing. The company also says its underlying Frontier Mini model transcribes more accurately and faster than rivals, including Wispr Flow, OpenAI, and Deepgram, though those comparisons come from Willow’s own testing and haven’t been independently verified.

Why are you paying for dictation?



We’re releasing free, unlimited AI dictation.



And it’s not a slow, local model.



Willow Frontier Mini is cloud-based with zero-data-retention. More accurate and faster than Wispr Flow, OpenAI, Deepgram, and more.



See video comparison. pic.twitter.com/QiqnhxYi5f — Willow (@WillowVoiceAI) July 8, 2026

In a separate post, Willow says its Frontier Mini model runs in the cloud, making it faster than tools that process speech locally on your device, and comes with zero data retention. That means voice recordings aren’t stored on Willow’s servers once your words are transcribed.

The pricing change hasn’t caught up yet

At the time of writing, Willow’s settings still include a prompt to subscribe to the Pro plan to unlock unlimited dictations, contradicting the announcement. It’s not immediately clear if Willow simply hasn’t updated the app yet or whether some restrictions still apply.

Free AI dictation tools have been multiplying fast, with Google recently launching its own no-cost option, AI Edge Eloquent. If Willow’s free, unlimited tier works as advertised once the rollout catches up, iPhone users will have one less reason to pay for voice typing.