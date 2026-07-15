 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Phones
  3. News

You no longer need Willow’s Pro plan for unlimited AI dictation on your iPhone

Willow says its iOS keyboard app now offers free, unlimited AI dictation, though the change hasn't fully rolled out yet.

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Electronics, Mobile Phone, Phone
Pranob Mehrotra / Digital Trends

AI dictation app Willow launched its voice keyboard on iOS last November, giving iPhone users a more reliable way to type with their voice than Apple’s built-in dictation feature. At launch, the app had a capped weekly word limit on dictation, with unlimited use reserved for the $15 per month Pro plan. That limit is now gone, and iPhone users no longer have to subscribe to the Pro plan to get unlimited AI dictation.

No more weekly word limit on AI dictation

In a recent post on X, Willow says that unlimited AI dictation is now available for free in its keyboard app for iOS. The keyboard lets you dictate directly into any app on your iPhone, not just Willow’s own interface. That means you can use it for texts, emails, notes, or social posts without leaving the app you’re in.

Today, Willow is launching free, unlimited AI dictation on iOS. With our custom iOS keyboard, you can use your voice to write anywhere on your phone.

It’s more accurate and faster than Wispr Flow, OpenAI, Deepgram, and more.

Start working 3x faster. pic.twitter.com/btuVATudEu

— Willow (@WillowVoiceAI) July 14, 2026

Willow adds that the feature is designed to help people work faster, claiming its dictation is up to three times quicker than typing. The company also says its underlying Frontier Mini model transcribes more accurately and faster than rivals, including Wispr Flow, OpenAI, and Deepgram, though those comparisons come from Willow’s own testing and haven’t been independently verified.

Why are you paying for dictation?

We’re releasing free, unlimited AI dictation.

And it’s not a slow, local model.

Willow Frontier Mini is cloud-based with zero-data-retention. More accurate and faster than Wispr Flow, OpenAI, Deepgram, and more.

See video comparison. pic.twitter.com/QiqnhxYi5f

— Willow (@WillowVoiceAI) July 8, 2026

In a separate post, Willow says its Frontier Mini model runs in the cloud, making it faster than tools that process speech locally on your device, and comes with zero data retention. That means voice recordings aren’t stored on Willow’s servers once your words are transcribed.

The pricing change hasn’t caught up yet

At the time of writing, Willow’s settings still include a prompt to subscribe to the Pro plan to unlock unlimited dictations, contradicting the announcement. It’s not immediately clear if Willow simply hasn’t updated the app yet or whether some restrictions still apply.

Willow app settings screenshot
Pranob Mehrotra / Digital Trends

Free AI dictation tools have been multiplying fast, with Google recently launching its own no-cost option, AI Edge Eloquent. If Willow’s free, unlimited tier works as advertised once the rollout catches up, iPhone users will have one less reason to pay for voice typing.

Pranob Mehrotra
Pranob Mehrotra
News Writer
Pranob is a seasoned tech journalist with over eight years of experience covering consumer technology. His work has been…
Topics
Hate editing videos? This new AI app turns your camera roll into ready-to-post reels
Reelful uses AI to plan, script, and edit your reels, so you never have to touch an editing app.
Electronics, Phone, Mobile Phone

Your camera roll is probably packed with vacation photos, birthday videos, and random clips that never make it to Instagram or TikTok. If video editing has kept you from posting more on social media, a new app wants to take that job off your plate entirely.

Reelful is an iOS app that uses AI to automatically turn your existing photos and videos into polished, ready-to-post reels for TikTok and Instagram.

Read more
Galaxy Z Fold 8: Everything we know about Samsung’s wider and shorter foldable
Samsung's widest Fold yet could finally make book-style foldables feel natural.
Rear camera for selfie on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7.

For most of its existence, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold has solved one problem while creating another. The book-style foldable has let buyers carry a tablet-sized screen in their pocket without actually carrying a tablet. But, through no fault of its own, that came at the cost of a cover screen so tall and narrow that using it one-handed felt unnatural and uncomfortable. 

Further, viewing content on the inner screen came with giant black bars at the top and the bottom. Samsung is addressing that with the Galaxy Z Fold 8, which could feature an entirely new form factor. Think shorter, wider, passport-shaped, and a cover screen you can actually type on without contorting your fingers. 

Read more
Google just teased a Pixel 11 feature we have been waiting months to see
Pixel Glow appears beside the cameras in Google’s first Pixel 11 video
Lighting, Appliance, Ceiling Fan

Last week, Google confirmed that its 2026 Made by Google event will take place on August 12. The Pixel 11 series is expected to lead the announcements, alongside the fifth-generation Pixel Watch. Google has now released its first video teaser ahead of the event, and it appears to reveal both the Pixel 11 Pro and the rumored Pixel Glow feature.

What does the teaser reveal?

Read more