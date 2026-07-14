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Samsung’s new Flex Titanium tech could make foldable creases less noticeable

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Foldable lock screen in Samsung One UI 8 on Galaxy Z Fold 7.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

Samsung just gave us our first real look at what’s coming to the next generation of Galaxy foldables, and it involves titanium. The company unveiled its new Flex Titanium display technology today, and it actually sounds like a genuine step forward and not just another buzzword.

What exactly is Flex Titanium?

Samsung’s new tech combines two titanium-based parts inside the foldable display: a titanium alloy film and a titanium plate. Together, they’re built to fix the three biggest complaints foldable owners have had for years: a visible crease, a fragile display, and a phone that’s too thick for comfort.

Samsung Mobile Flex Titanium Technology Foldable Displays
Samsung

The titanium alloy film sits under the OLED panel and offers 20 times more stiffness than the polymer film Samsung used earlier. Below the titanium alloy film sits the titanium plate, which supports the display module from underneath.

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Samsung is also using a new hole processing technology to remove air gaps between the plate and the display, giving the screen sturdier support when unfolded.

Why Samsung is using Titanium of all materials?

If you’re wondering why Samsung picked titanium, the material has quite a resume. It’s strong enough for satellite antennas and even the wheels on Mars rovers. But Titanium is too stiff for something as delicate as a folding screen, which posed a challenge. Samsung is using a precision rolling process to make titanium extremely thin, about a third of a human hair’s width, so it can be incorporated in the ultra-thin display. 

Galaxy Z Fold 7 hands on
Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

Samsung also mentioned upgrades to the display’s resolution and power efficiency, thanks to new organic materials and a refined architecture. In short, expect a sharper screen that doesn’t drain your battery as fast.

When can we expect this?

Flex Titanium will debut with Samsung’s next Galaxy foldable lineup, and more details should arrive at the next Galaxy Unpacked event. If Samsung’s claim comes true, we might finally get a foldable that doesn’t feel like a compromise.

Rachit Agarwal
Rachit Agarwal
Rachit is a seasoned tech journalist with over ten years of experience covering the consumer technology landscape.
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