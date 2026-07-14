Huawei Pura 90s Pro series goes global and its camera stack can make iPhones flinch

Huawei’s latest flagships appear to be camera beasts, cramming in some of the wildest camera hardware available on a phone. The Huawei Pura 90s Pro and Pura 90s Pro Max have officially launched outside China, beginning with Malaysia. The phones are available to order there now, with Huawei expected to expand availability to additional international markets over the coming months. Prices start at 3,699 Malaysian ringgit, or approximately $907, for the Pura 90s Pro. The Pro Max costs 4,899 ringgit, around $1,202.

Huawei’s Pro Max features some serious camera chops

The Pura 90s Pro Max leads with a 50MP main camera featuring optical image stabilization and a physical aperture that moves between f/1.4 and f/4.0. That gives photographers direct control over how much light enters the lens and greater influence over depth of field. One of its standout features is a 200MP telephoto camera built around a large 1/1.28-inch sensor. For context, this is basically as large as the iPhone 17 Pro Max‘s main camera.

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This telephoto brings 4x optical zoom at a 96mm equivalent focal length, up to 100x digital zoom, and 20x telephoto video. A 40MP ultrawide completes the trio. Megapixels alone cannot determine image quality, although Huawei is clearly offering greater hardware flexibility and a much larger telephoto canvas for cropping distant subjects. Meanwhile, Apple likely won’t be putting a 200MP on an iPhone anytime soon.

Huawei has a strong track record with its smartphone photography, and Apple might be taking notes. Apple is reportedly considering variable-aperture hardware for the iPhone 18 Pro, a feature Huawei has already shipped across several generations.

The regular Pro is also solid

The smaller Pura 90s Pro carries a 50MP f/1.4-f/4.0 main camera, a 12.5MP ultrawide, and a 50MP macro telephoto with 4x optical zoom. That telephoto can focus from 5cm, giving it unusual versatility for macro photography, which helps capture flowers, food, insects, and other tiny subjects better. Both models use the Kirin 9030S processor, adaptive 120Hz OLED displays, IP68 and IP69 protection, and 6,000mAh batteries in their Malaysian configurations.

The Pro Max supports 100W wired and 80W wireless charging, while the Pro offers 66W wired and 50W wireless charging. Huawei also includes AI Composition, reflection-removing AI De-glare, and an editing tool that can reposition objects inside photos. The software concern still persists, as these international models run EMUI 16, with recent global Huawei phones lacking native Google Mobile Services and the Play Store.