Mark Zuckerberg wants AI superintelligence in everyone’s hands

In an opinion essay for The Wall Street Journal, Mark Zuckerberg lays out a modest ambition for Meta’s AI. He wants to put superintelligence in everyone’s hands, giving ordinary people technology powerful enough to improve their health or help them work.

Zuckerberg presents personal superintelligence as an alternative to advanced AI being controlled by a few institutions. Meta can certainly distribute it on a scale few companies could match. What users would receive is an assistant built and governed somewhere else, with its most important decisions made for them.

How Meta can reach billions

Meta’s apps averaged 3.56 billion daily active users in March 2026. More than 1 billion people already use Meta AI each month.

That reach makes Zuckerberg’s distribution plan unusually plausible. Meta wouldn’t need to sell another gadget or persuade people to join an unfamiliar service. It could quietly place increasingly capable AI inside apps billions already open, allowing superintelligence to arrive as another update waiting beside the usual collection of new buttons.

Who still controls the superintelligence

Wide availability won’t change who builds the technology. Stanford’s 2026 AI Index found that industry produced more than 90% of notable frontier models in 2025. Developing them requires computing power and money concentrated among a small number of companies.

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Meta expects to spend between $125 billion and $145 billion on infrastructure in 2026 alone. Users won’t decide how the models are built or which safeguards they follow. Those choices remain with the company paying for the data centers.

Personal superintelligence could give far more people powerful AI tools. Meta would still decide which ones reach them and where their limits sit.

Do Americans actually want it

Availability assumes an appetite that isn’t guaranteed. A June 2026 Pew survey found that 63% of Americans believe AI is advancing too quickly. Only 8% have high confidence that American companies will develop it responsibly.

Meta already has enough reach to put advanced AI in front of billions. The next detail to watch is whether users gain meaningful control over its safeguards and limits, or merely another Meta feature they never asked for.