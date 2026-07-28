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Microsoft wants AI to catch hackers before they even attack

Red team, blue team, green team: Microsoft just gave its AI a full security squad.

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Microsoft Project Perception
Microsoft | Digital Trends

With AI now capable of writing exploits and running attacks at machine speed, the security tools built for a slower, human-paced world are starting to show their age. Microsoft thinks it has the answer, and it’s calling it Project Perception.

So what exactly is Project Perception?

At its core, Project Perception is an AI agentic security system built to think and react as fast as the threats it’s designed to stop. Instead of just piling on more alerts for security teams to sift through, it uses AI to continuously watch, reason, and act across an organization’s entire digital footprint.

Project Perception
Microsoft

The system relies on three types of AI agents working together. Red team agents hunt for weak spots before attackers can find them. Blue team agents investigate those weak spots and figure out what’s actually worth worrying about. Green team agents then step in and fix the problem. Together, they form a loop that keeps learning and improving over time, all while keeping a human in charge of the final call.

Why does Microsoft think this approach will work?

Microsoft says its edge comes down to visibility. The company can see across identities, devices, apps, data, and cloud systems, and just as importantly, it can act on what it sees. That’s paired with a multi-model setup that picks the right AI model for each job instead of relying on one model to do everything.

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Underneath it all sits what Microsoft calls its new cyber stack, a chain that turns raw signals into context, then hands that context to models and agents that take action. It’s less about flashy alerts and more about giving defenders something they can actually use.

Microsoft new cyber stack
Microsoft

One early example is MAI-Cyber-1-Flash, Microsoft’s own specialized model now running inside MDASH, its vulnerability management tool. Microsoft claims it scores 96% on the CyberGym benchmark, 12 points higher than Mythos, while cutting costs nearly in half compared to the current setup.

Project Perception is entering public preview on August 3, and Microsoft says it’s building the whole system around its Responsible AI principles from day one. Cybersecurity has always been a cat-and-mouse game. Now that both sides have AI, the question is simply who learns to use it better and faster.

Rachit Agarwal
Rachit Agarwal
Rachit is a seasoned tech journalist with over ten years of experience covering the consumer technology landscape.
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