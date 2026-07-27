Nike’s new slide is basically a spa day for your feet

Nike just teamed up with Hyperice again, and this time they’ve built something that feels more like a wellness gadget than a shoe. Meet the Nike Air Zoom Hyperslide, a slide that not only cushions your feet but also heats and vibrates them back to life. It’s made less for lounging by the pool and more for helping you recover after training, travel, or just a long day spent standing around.

What is the Nike Hyperslide?

At its core, this is a recovery slide. Nike handles the comfort side with its low-profile Air Zoom cushioning, while a Hyperice pod built into the strap takes care of recovery. The pod warms and gently vibrates the top of your foot.

It loosens tight muscles and eases soreness after a hard workout or a rough day on your feet. It’s the second product to come out of the Nike and Hyperice partnership, following last year’s Hyperboot, and it shows both brands are betting big on recovery as part of everyday routine.

How does the heat and vibration work?

The pod is magnetic and removable, and features three heat levels that can climb as high as 117°F, along with three vibration intensities. Each session runs in a tidy 15-minute cycle, and you can control everything through the pod itself or the Hyperice app for more precision.

“Athletes leave everything on the field, and the approach to recovery needs to meet them at the same level,” said Tobie Hatfield, Nike’s Senior Director of Athlete Innovation. He added that the goal was for the slide to kickstart recovery the moment it’s powered on.

Nike athlete Virgil van Dijk echoed that sentiment, noting that it’s the combination of Hyperice’s heat and vibration with Nike’s cushioning that makes his feet feel ready to go again.

When can you get one?

The Nike Air Zoom Hyperslide drops September 29 at nike.com, hyperice.com, and select retailers worldwide. If your feet have been begging for a break, this might be the excuse you needed.