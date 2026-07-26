Apple’s smartwatches will look the same for at least another year, or two

For the last few years, every single Apple Watch has looked identical to the last. The Apple Watch Series 11 shared its dimensions and looks with the Watch 10, and the Watch 10 with the Watch 9. Turns out that streak might not break in 2026 either.

So what’s actually changing this year?

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is deep into late-stage testing of three new Watch models arriving this fall: a Wi-Fi-only and cellular Series 12, internally tagged N237 and N238, plus an Ultra 4 codenamed N240.

None of them are getting a design overhaul, though. So if you were hoping for a fresh silhouette, you might have to wait for another year. We might not get a new Apple Watch SE this year. That makes sense, given the SE 3 only just got a major refresh last year and Apple usually leaves a longer gap between SE generations anyway.

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A real design rethink is reportedly still one to two years out. Apple’s long-rumored blood-sugar detection feature, a project tracing back to the Steve Jobs era, isn’t expected until later this decade either.

Why has Apple Watch felt so stagnant, and what’s coming next?

Instead, Apple’s pouring its energy into what’s under the hood, along with sharper health and fitness tracking, and a chip upgrade Gurman calls genuinely “long-awaited.”

That phrasing matters more than it sounds. Apple Watch performance has technically been frozen since 2023’s S9 chip, even though Apple has shipped “new” processors in every generation since.

This year’s lineup, in other words, is a refinement pass, not a reinvention. Apple’s caution here stands out against how aggressively it’s chasing smart glasses and camera-equipped AirPods elsewhere.

The Watch, once its most experimental wearable, has settled into a strikingly conservative rhythm, prioritizing incremental health tweaks over the redesign risks Apple’s taking everywhere else in its lineup right now.