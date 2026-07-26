Apple’s smart glasses are running late because they don’t want to stir a privacy storm

Apple could unveil its first smart glasses at WWDC in June 2027, followed by a consumer release toward the end of the year, according to Bloomberg. The device, internally codenamed N50, had reportedly been scheduled for an introduction in late 2026 and a launch in early 2027.

Part of the delay reportedly stems from Apple’s engineering and marketing teams spending more time refining the product and deciding how to address the privacy concerns that come with putting cameras on someone’s face. Privacy is said to be the top priority for the teams working on the glasses.

Meta has already shown Apple what can go wrong

Apple does not need to imagine the privacy nightmare. Meta’s glasses have already demonstrated it. As previously reported, an underground market emerged for services and accessories designed to cover or disable the recording light on Ray-Ban Meta glasses. Meta eventually responded by announcing that the camera would stop working if the light was tampered with.

Instagram has also started removing accounts that used the glasses to film and harass strangers. Two pickup-artist accounts with more than a million followers each were recently taken down, although deleting footage after it has been uploaded does little for people who never knew they were being recorded.

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Apple has spent years selling privacy as one of its defining principles. So it’s not hard to understand why the brand is being extra cautious before entering the smart glasses market.

Apple has debated limiting the cameras

Apple has reportedly considered glasses without cameras, as well as a version where the cameras can analyse the surroundings but cannot record photos or video. Such an approach could still support object recognition, navigation, Siri, calls, and music playback.

The company is also expected to favor on-device processing, avoid facial recognition, keep recordings away from AI training, and use a more visible light around the camera. Removing video capture would make the glasses less controversial, but also less appealing. Apple now has to find a way to keep the feature without inheriting Meta’s reputation.