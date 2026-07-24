Instagram is finally going after Ray-Ban Meta-wearing creeps

Getting filmed without your knowledge by someone wearing Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses might soon have real consequences, at least on Instagram. Business Insider reports the platform has started pulling videos showing wearers harassing strangers, covering everything from staged pickup-line encounters to workplace pranks aimed at cashiers and fast-food employees. Instagram head Adam Mosseri addressed the issue in a recent Instagram Story, saying the platform is “trying to fight that every way we can.”

Two accounts down, but the rulebook is missing

So far, the clearest sign of enforcement is two deactivated accounts, both run by pickup artists who used the glasses to film women as they approached them in public. Each had built up a following north of a million before the platform pulled the plug, and a company spokesperson confirmed the removals were tied directly to the new harassment policy.

Instagram did not outline the policy or explain what separates banned videos from those that stay up. The company also didn’t reveal how many accounts have been affected beyond those two. The lack of details makes the policy hard for bystanders to trust and just as hard for Ray-Ban Meta users to predict.

The flaw is in the hardware

Ray-Ban Meta glasses use a tiny LED to flag active recording, but it’s dim enough to miss outdoors and unfamiliar enough that most people don’t know to look for it in the first place. Older units could be easily defeated with a strip of tape or a drilled hole, which is why Meta added a fix that shuts off the camera entirely if the light gets covered.

Recommended Videos

Apple appears to be building around that same weak point. Reports suggest the company plans to implement a brighter ring around the lens of its own smart glasses, aiming to make recording harder to hide than it is on Meta’s glasses.

Banning accounts treats a symptom, not the cause. Until Meta’s hardware makes recording more obvious, deleting a video after the fact does little for the person who didn’t know they were on camera to begin with. And it does nothing to address the recordings that never made it onto Instagram.