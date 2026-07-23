Ultrahuman’s biggest update ever ditches charts for actual advice

Ultrahuman is rolling out Emerald today, its biggest platform update in four years. If you own an Ultrahuman Ring Air, Ring Pro, or any of its other health devices, your app is about to look and feel very different.

What is UltraSphere, and why does it matter?

The big update is the UltraSphere, a decision engine Ultrahuman claims is a first for a smart ring. Instead of throwing another chart at you, it sits front and center on the home screen and hands out more than 60 Next Best Actions based on your sleep, recovery, HRV, stress, movement, and even glucose data if you use the M1 or M2 CGM.

These suggestions change depending on where you are, the weather, and your circadian rhythm, so a jet-lagged traveler and a new parent will not get the same advice. Examples Ultrahuman shared include a nudge to step outside soon after waking to reset your body clock, or a heads-up that caffeine past a certain point will mess with your sleep later.

Mohit Kumar, CEO of Ultrahuman, explained the thinking behind the shift. “All wearable trackers generate data. Data is empowering, but people need something more than a number, they want to know what to do. The Emerald Update is focused on making data actionable, adding layers of biointelligence that finally answer the question of so what with context and insight at every layer.”

What else changes with this update?

Ultrahuman is also adding an essential feature for frequent flyers and anyone stuck without signal. It can now process everything on the device, so your recovery score, stress rhythm, and Next Best Actions keep working with zero connectivity.

Workout tracking also gets an upgrade, with better automatic detection and heart rate accuracy validated against gold standard devices. If you prefer an Apple Watch, Garmin, WHOOP, or even AirPods Pro Gen 3 for workouts, you can now pair that data directly into the app instead of relying on the ring alone.

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VO2 Max, one of the best predictors of long-term health, also got smarter. Ultrahuman says its updated algorithm lands within 5 mL per kg per min of real lab results, tested across more than 100 athletes.

There is plenty more packed in too, including a new Longevity tab for markers like UltraAge and Brain Age, a Sleep Screener that bundles your nightly signals into one report, and the option to finally share cycle and ovulation data with a partner.

Should you update?

The Emerald update is rolling out globally starting today, so there is really no reason to skip it. What I like most is that none of this costs extra. It’s a free update, and it genuinely makes the whole experience feel better.