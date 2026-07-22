Samsung enters the AI glasses race with Gemini-powered Intelligent Eyewear

Samsung is bringing Galaxy AI beyond your phone and onto your face. At Galaxy Unpacked, the company introduced two new Gemini-powered Intelligent Eyewear models developed with Google and eyewear brands Gentle Monster and Warby Parker. These glasses are designed to blend into your everyday style while giving you hands-free access to AI for navigation, translations, messaging, note-taking, and more.

What makes Samsung’s new AI glasses stand out?

Samsung unveiled two distinct styles for its Intelligent Eyewear. The Gentle Monster version has a slim black frame with a refined, fashion-forward shape. The Warby Parker model leans into a warm brown finish with a subtly upswept brow line for a more classic look.

Under the hood, the glasses run on Android XR and use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon AR1 Gen 1 chip, built specifically for lightweight eyewear. You get up to 9 hours of battery life per charge, and the case adds up to 7 more full charges. Samsung, Google, and Qualcomm reportedly teamed up on a project called Power Camp to optimize that battery performance.

What can Gemini do through these new Samsung glasses?

Google’s Gemini handles the AI side of things, and it responds to what you see through the built-in camera. You can get long messages summarized, have information read aloud, and translate conversations in real time.

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Voice commands handle most interactions, though gesture control is also available if you’re wearing a Galaxy Watch 9. You can capture a whiteboard or meeting notes and have them organized automatically in Samsung Notes. Navigation help and live point of view sharing during video calls round out the feature set.

What about privacy?

Samsung also emphasized privacy. An LED indicator shows when the camera is active, and wear detection automatically shuts the camera off if you take the glasses off or cover the light. That’s a meaningful detail, given how much backlash Meta’s Ray-Ban glasses have faced over always-on camera concerns. Samsung hasn’t announced pricing or a firm release date yet, though a fall 2026 launch appears to be the target.