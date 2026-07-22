 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Wearables
  3. News

Galaxy Watch Ultra2 launched with brighter display, larger battery and new fitness features

Galaxy Watch Ultra2 comes powered by the Snapdragon Wear Elite and 5,000-nit display

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 Nadeem Sarwar / DigitalTrends
galaxy unpacked 2025
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026
This story is part of our Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026 coverage
Updated less than 10 minutes ago

Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy Watch Ultra2, its latest flagship smartwatch aimed at outdoor enthusiasts and fitness-focused users. The new model builds on last year’s Galaxy Watch Ultra with upgraded hardware, new sports tracking features and a broader set of AI-powered health tools. It also debuts Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon Wear Elite platform, which Samsung says delivers better performance and more accurate GPS tracking.

Rather than redesigning the Ultra from scratch, Samsung has focused on improving areas that matter most to power users. The company is promising longer battery life, a brighter display, better durability and expanded health tracking while making the watch slimmer and more comfortable for all-day wear.

Hardware upgrades focus on battery, display and outdoor tracking

The Galaxy Watch Ultra2 packs an 800mAh battery, a 35 percent increase over its predecessor, alongside the new Snapdragon Wear Elite processor. Samsung says the combination improves speed, efficiency and GPS accuracy. The watch also gets a 5,000-nit Super AMOLED display, making it the brightest Galaxy Watch to date for improved visibility in bright outdoor conditions. Despite the larger battery, Samsung has reduced the watch’s thickness by 12 percent compared to the previous generation.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 Nadeem Sarwar / DigitalTrends

Samsung is also adding new activity-specific features. Trail Run2 provides elevation tracking, climbing progress and terrain analysis, while Nutrition Alert estimates sweat loss and recommends hydration during runs. For divers, the watch now carries IP69K, 10ATM and EN13319 certifications, allowing it to automatically record dive depth, duration and water temperature. Samsung says more advanced diving tools, developed in partnership with Mares, will arrive later this year through a dedicated app.

New AI features expand Samsung Health

Alongside the hardware upgrades, Samsung is introducing several AI-powered health features across the Galaxy Watch Ultra2 and Galaxy Watch9.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 Nadeem Sarwar / DigitalTrends

The new software includes Heart Health Score, Daily Cardio Load, Fitness Index, Vitals monitoring and Sleep Apnea detection. Samsung says these features analyze biometric data collected by the BioActive sensor to provide personalized recommendations for sleep, cardiovascular health, activity and recovery, instead of simply displaying raw metrics. The company adds that the algorithms have been developed using clinical research conducted with universities and medical institutions.

Recommended Videos

The Galaxy Watch Ultra2 will be available in a 47mm size with Titanium Silver and Titanium Gray finishes. It is priced at $699.99, with pre-orders opening on July 22 and retail availability beginning on August 7.

Moinak Pal
Moinak Pal
News Writer
Moinak Pal is has been working in the technology sector covering both consumer centric tech and automotive technology for the…
Topics
XR could pull webtoons off your phone and into the room
A new research platform blends comics with extended reality, letting stories surround readers and respond to where they look
Book, Comics, Publication

Webtoons have already escaped the printed page. Now researchers want them to escape the screen too.

ComiXR is an open-source platform for XR comics that turns a physical room into part of the story. Instead of scrolling through panels, readers look around to follow characters and uncover dialogue. It’s still an early experiment, but the concept feels closer to entering a comic than opening one.

Read more
Garmin’s new Fitbit Air rival has 80 workout modes and avoids the frustrating subscription trap
Garmin CIRQA entered the screenless fitness band fight with 10-day battery and no monthly fee
Garmin CIRQA featured image

The screenless fitness-band revival has gained another serious contender, and Garmin is arriving with a refreshing approach. The new Garmin CIRQA Smart Band just debuted for $199.99 and offers up to 10 days of battery life while also featuring continuous health monitoring and support for more than 80 activities. It has no display, leaving Garmin Connect to handle every chart, score, and workout summary. Garmin ensures that a subscription is not required to access its features.

Garmin packed its fitness ecosystem into a silent wristband

Read more
The Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 is finally ready to dive, and the Watch 9 40mm gets a bigger battery
Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 may finally close the diving gap with the Apple Watch Ultra 3
The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra's case and screen.

Samsung’s upcoming smartwatches may have another couple of meaningful upgrades hiding up their sleeves. Newly leaked promotional images suggest the smaller Galaxy Watch 9 will receive a much larger battery than previously reported, while the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 could finally be certified for recreational diving.

The images were shared by an X account using the @evleaks handle, although the prominent leaker Evan Blass has previously said the account does not belong to him. They appear to be official Samsung marketing materials and reveal a few details that were missing from earlier specification leaks.

Read more