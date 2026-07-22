Galaxy Watch Ultra2 launched with brighter display, larger battery and new fitness features

Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy Watch Ultra2, its latest flagship smartwatch aimed at outdoor enthusiasts and fitness-focused users. The new model builds on last year’s Galaxy Watch Ultra with upgraded hardware, new sports tracking features and a broader set of AI-powered health tools. It also debuts Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon Wear Elite platform, which Samsung says delivers better performance and more accurate GPS tracking.

Rather than redesigning the Ultra from scratch, Samsung has focused on improving areas that matter most to power users. The company is promising longer battery life, a brighter display, better durability and expanded health tracking while making the watch slimmer and more comfortable for all-day wear.

Hardware upgrades focus on battery, display and outdoor tracking

The Galaxy Watch Ultra2 packs an 800mAh battery, a 35 percent increase over its predecessor, alongside the new Snapdragon Wear Elite processor. Samsung says the combination improves speed, efficiency and GPS accuracy. The watch also gets a 5,000-nit Super AMOLED display, making it the brightest Galaxy Watch to date for improved visibility in bright outdoor conditions. Despite the larger battery, Samsung has reduced the watch’s thickness by 12 percent compared to the previous generation.

Samsung is also adding new activity-specific features. Trail Run2 provides elevation tracking, climbing progress and terrain analysis, while Nutrition Alert estimates sweat loss and recommends hydration during runs. For divers, the watch now carries IP69K, 10ATM and EN13319 certifications, allowing it to automatically record dive depth, duration and water temperature. Samsung says more advanced diving tools, developed in partnership with Mares, will arrive later this year through a dedicated app.

New AI features expand Samsung Health

Alongside the hardware upgrades, Samsung is introducing several AI-powered health features across the Galaxy Watch Ultra2 and Galaxy Watch9.

The new software includes Heart Health Score, Daily Cardio Load, Fitness Index, Vitals monitoring and Sleep Apnea detection. Samsung says these features analyze biometric data collected by the BioActive sensor to provide personalized recommendations for sleep, cardiovascular health, activity and recovery, instead of simply displaying raw metrics. The company adds that the algorithms have been developed using clinical research conducted with universities and medical institutions.

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The Galaxy Watch Ultra2 will be available in a 47mm size with Titanium Silver and Titanium Gray finishes. It is priced at $699.99, with pre-orders opening on July 22 and retail availability beginning on August 7.