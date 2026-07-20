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The Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 is finally ready to dive, and the Watch 9 40mm gets a bigger battery

Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 may finally close the diving gap with the Apple Watch Ultra 3

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The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra's case and screen.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Samsung’s upcoming smartwatches may have another couple of meaningful upgrades hiding up their sleeves. Newly leaked promotional images suggest the smaller Galaxy Watch 9 will receive a much larger battery than previously reported, while the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 could finally be certified for recreational diving.

The images were shared by an X account using the @evleaks handle, although the prominent leaker Evan Blass has previously said the account does not belong to him. They appear to be official Samsung marketing materials and reveal a few details that were missing from earlier specification leaks.

Even the smallest Galaxy Watch 9 is getting a battery boost

Previous reports claimed that the 40mm Galaxy Watch 9 would retain the same 325mAh battery as its predecessor. One of the newly leaked images now lists a 390mAh capacity, which would represent a 20% increase.

Fresh9 pic.twitter.com/kJ3AwUExPr

— EvLeaks (@evleaks) July 20, 2026

The 44mm model is shown with a 445mAh battery, matching the figure reported earlier this month. Both watches are also rumored to use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Wear Elite processor, which promises improved efficiency alongside faster CPU and graphics performance. A larger battery was one of the few notable upgrades seemingly missing from the smaller model, so the corrected figure makes the Watch 9 lineup considerably more appealing.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 may finally be suitable for diving

The more surprising revelation concerns the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2. One of the images points to EN13319 certification, an international standard covering diving equipment and depth-measuring devices.

V2 pic.twitter.com/zcCH0ke5LE

— EvLeaks (@evleaks) July 20, 2026

Previous Galaxy Watch Ultra models did not carry EN13319 certification, and Samsung specifically advised users against wearing them while freediving or scuba diving. The Ultra 2 appears to address that limitation and put it closer to rival adventure watches built for underwater use, especially the Apple Watch Ultra 3.

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The certification joins several upgrades already revealed through earlier marketing images. Samsung is reportedly fitting the watch with an 800mAh battery, up from 590mAh, despite making the case 12% thinner. It should also retain its titanium construction while gaining IP69K protection and a display capable of reaching 5,000 nits. Samsung has yet to confirm any of these details. Official specifications should arrive during Galaxy Unpacked on July 22.

Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
Sudhanshu Kumar Mangalam
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I’ve got about 4 years of experience, mostly covering gaming, PC hardware, and smartphones. In my free time, I like…
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